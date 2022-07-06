Taika Waititi reveals how much he knows about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

In typical Taika Waititi fashion, Chris Pratt revealed the Thor: Love and Thunder director has lumped the Odinson’s flying goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder with the Guardians of the Galaxy to have a little bit of gentle fun at James Gunn’s expense, although we wouldn’t be surprised if the pair were removed from the Vol. 3 equation fairly early on.

Then again, the success of Groot and King Shark in Gunn’s comic book blockbusters has shown that he’s more than capable of turning CGI creatures into scene-stealing supporting characters, so who’s to say they won’t become an integral part of the team?

The Guardians architect already revealed that he was consulted by the Love and Thunder creative team to offer his thoughts and suggestions, but Waititi is playing coy when asking how much he knew (or knows) about the upcoming threequel.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the man who admits he loves to troll Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as much as possible claimed he didn’t know a thing.

“No, I still have no idea what that film’s about. I never read a script, I never talked to James [Gunn] about that film. All I did was I wrote what I thought the characters sounded like, sent those pages to James and he was like: ‘Star-Lord wouldn’t say that’. The same thing with Thor on Infinity War and Endgame, I came in just to help with the way Thor speaks and the scriptwriting on that, so ‘This is how Thor would come into the scene, this is how Thor would comment on that’ It’s really cool that we as directors and writers in the MCU get to share that information and help each other out. Apart from that, I didn’t really care to know anything about any of the other films. It’s so stressful just concentrating on one film.”

Waititi is keeping his cards close to the chest for now, then, but given the secrecy that surrounds Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’re actually inclined to believe him for a change.