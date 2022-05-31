Taika Waititi says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is him trying to ‘not do whatever the grown-ups say’

Taika Waititi has so far steadfastly maintained his signature offbeat and irreverent style, even as he continues to hoover up more and more studio-driven blockbusters. Of course, given how he reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson in Ragnarok, it’s not exactly a shock that he’s been allowed to take things to new and even crazier heights in this summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Academy Award winner also has a Star Wars movie in the works, one of countless projects he’s involved in as either an actor, writer, director, or producer, but he’s still going out of his way to do the opposite of what everyone’s expecting from him. Speaking to Wired, the filmmaker outlined his approach to both Love and Thunder and his career at large, and it makes perfect sense… at least, it does for Waititi.

“It’s really about trying to make it interesting to myself. And not do what everyone thinks I should do. Or what they’re expecting me to do. It’s literally me trying to not do whatever the grown-ups say. I do miss the feeling where I was excited to wake up and write. So much of what I do now is associated with deadlines and with people wanting something from me. And then it starts to feel like you’re just sitting in traffic waiting to go to work.”

As long as Waititi keeps up the mischief, mayhem, and comedic anarchy that’s defined his output so far, both Thor: Love and Thunder and whatever he ends up diving into next will be absolutely fine.