Take a look at this alternate ‘No Way Home’ trailer featuring new footage

The hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home reached a fever pitch recently with the release of a second trailer ahead of the movie’s Dec. 17 release. There are takes upon takes, not to mention speculation and rumors galore, but despite two trailers, there’s still so much more to know.

Now we’re getting a new piece of unseen back-and-forth between Spider-Man and Dr. Strange with alternate footage from the trailer. The new scene adds a little bit of context as to why Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, was being chased by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

In the new footage, we see the two superheroes interacting as Spider-Man tries to steal an unknown cube-shaped device. Spider-Man is also wearing some sort of gold glove or apparatus on his arm while trying to escape. Take a look below.

The footage is about 12 seconds long and shows Doctor Strange quipping, “This is why I never had kids” before grabbing Parker and famously spirit-punching him out of his Spider-Man costume.

“That might be one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me,” Parker says. “But don’t ever do that again.”

In the other trailer, it almost seems like Strange and Spider-Man are enemies, but this scene clearly shows that they have more of an avuncular relationship with plenty of laughs sprinkled in for good measure. There’s still so much more that is unknown about the film, especially whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will actually appear in it.

The appearance of both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in one movie caused some complications when it came to writing. Because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was delayed a few times, there had to be a number of reshoots so that the two movies didn’t get their wires crossed.

Tom Holland recently talked to GQ about the phenomenon.

“You could ask the director, ‘What happens in act three?’ And his response would be, ‘I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.