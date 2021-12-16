If you can believe it, we’ve now got less than a month to go until Scream finally hits theaters. The relaunch from Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett arrives just over 25 years after the original movie kicked off the meta-horror franchise. It promises to offer up everything horror fans love about the previous four films from late legend Wes Craven and add a few shocking twists and updates to the formula too.

But one thing the Scream franchise couldn’t move forward without is Ghostface, or rather the iconic costume the many killers who have terrorized the life of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and the rest of the town of Woodsboro over the years wore. And this new poster from Dolby (via Twitter) teases the specter of death falling over the town once again. As seen below, the stylish poster depicts a giant Ghostface swallowing up the road to Woodsboro.

The marketing for what fans are still referring to as Scream 5 emphasized the mystery of who is under the mask this time around. Previous character posters even encouraged us to wonder if it could be Sid herself or even David Arquette’s Dewey Riley or Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers. It would be a heck of a bold move if the film did turn one of those OG stars into a killer, even more so than if any of the trio actually died.

As for the new suspects/victims, Melissa Barrera joins the series as Sam Carpenter, who seems pitched as the new final girl, with Jack Quaid’s Richie Kirsch appearing to be the new male lead. Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, and Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton round out the cast.

Find out who lives, who dies, and who kills when Scream enters cinemas on Jan. 14.