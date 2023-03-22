Taron Egerton has a fitting idea for a ‘Kingsman’ threequel

Taron Egerton is still hopeful when it comes to rounding out the Kingsman trilogy. It’s been over five years since Kingsman: The Golden Circle , the sequel to Taron Egerton and Colin Firth-starred spy-action adventure, hit theaters. Since then, rumors have been floating around about a possible third film that would round out the main storyline of Dave Gibbons’ comic book, The Secret Service. Earlier in 2021, director Matthew Vaughn debuted a prequel film instead, titled The King’s Man ; however, the future of the franchise still remains unknown.

Recently, however, Taron Egerton revealed that he still hopes for his breakthrough character, Eggsy, to see a fitting end . Not only that, but he also has a plan in mind to execute it. In an exclusive conversation with Collider, Egerton revealed that he has developed an idea for a potential Kingsman 3 , which he wishes to pitch to Vaughn. Egerton further teased that it’s something bound to happen soon, mentioning that even Vaughn may have an idea to throw in.

“It’s the role that made my name, so I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life.”

Since Kingsman: The Secret Service, the actor’s manners have surely made the man. He has received critical acclaim, starring in a Golden Globe-winning role in Rocketman and, most recently, the series Black Bird. During the press tour for his upcoming biopic Tetris, he talked about Kingsman, addressing his wish to reunite with Colin Firth and do Eggsy justice in what would most likely be the final film in the franchise.

“I want it to be a fitting ending. And I would, obviously, really hope that Colin [Firth] would come back for at least a part of it, and who knows? We’ll have to see, but we are planning to talk about it; actually, the next time we see one another, so who knows? Watch this space. But, you know, he’s certainly not backing off the idea.”

Besides Firth and Mark Strong, the franchise has gathered a widely loved ensemble since its inception, and it’s only fitting that both Firth and Egerton get along or, maybe, get in a fight with other big names.

A third Kingsman film was slated for release earlier this year . After being delayed by COVID-19, The King’s Man‘s poor box-office performance and a mixed-to-negative critical reception halted the series. Even Matthew Vaughn hinted at one point that he might not return to the director’s chair for the threequel . Now that Egerton is interested in finishing his famous role, the threequel will hopefully be greenlit.

Kingsman 3 will be something that would rebuild the eponymous agency again after the team and their headquarters were destroyed in the sequel, while also going hand-in-hand with their new aides and friends at the American equivalent, Statesman. Moreover, since the prequel ended on a post-credits tease, Vaughn might also see the potential to expand the franchise from that front.

Egerton’s latest, Tetris, has just had its premiere at SXSW Festival and is scheduled to release on March 31, 2023, on Apple TV Plus. On the other hand, Vaughn is working on another spy thriller, Argylle, also for Apple TV Plus.