New Teaser Confirms Next Pokémon Movie For Summer 2020

2019 has quite literally been a blockbuster year for the Pokémon franchise.

Earlier this year, Hollywood achieved the seemingly impossible by releasing a video game adaptation, Detective Pikachu, that not only avoided a negative reception but became the second-most financially successful film of its kind of all-time behind only 2016’s Warcraft. As far as critical reactions go, however, the family-friendly tale of a talking Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) and his owner’s son (Justice Smith) attempting to solve a missing person case managed to win moviegoers hearts the world over.

Outside of the franchise’s live-action debut, though, several equally anticipated events are on the cards. Nintendo Switch exclusives Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as the long-running anime’s next season, are scheduled to debut next month, spoiling Pokéfans even further with new and exciting adventures. What’s more, both look wildly ambitious and intent on reinventing the wheel, so to speak, with new ideas, characters and innovative features.

That being the case, fans have been eagerly awaiting any and all news on the series’ next animated film in the hope that it too, will mark a shake-up of the status quo. And thanks to the recent emergence of a trailer teasing just that, it looks as if we won’t be disappointed.

While the maddeningly-short footage reveals little in the way of potential story beats or characters, the animation style on show is both gorgeous and nostalgic. Pikachu’s design, in particular, looks reminiscent of its early incarnations and at times appears remarkably similar to its original hand-drawn iteration. Whether that’s indeed the case remains to be seen, but it’s a delightful sight to behold, following The Pokémon Company’s recent foray into CGI with Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

For now, all we can do is speculate, but expect a wealth of new details to emerge as Pokémon Movie 23’s summer 2020 release date draws nearer. Stay tuned.