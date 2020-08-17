Netflix Teases Sherlock Holmes Spinoff With Cryptic New Message

Enola Holmes is coming soon to Netflix. The new movie will follow the untold adventures of master detective Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, as played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The film is based on the best-selling book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, which takes Arthur Conan Doyle’s familiar characters and gives them a new twist. So, we get Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill as Sherlock and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Peaky Blinders‘ Sam Claflin as Mycroft, but interacting with their younger but equally intelligent sibling.

Netflix tweeted a teaser trailer for the movie earlier today, which in typically Sherlockian fashion revealed the release date in code: “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.” You don’t have to be a genius to crack this, but if you’re exceptionally lazy, it reads “Enola Holmes September Twentythird.”

Seen above, the promo shows off the impressive cast, which includes Helena Bonham Carter as “Mrs. Holmes,” who’s probably the mother of Mycroft, Sherlock and Enola. This seems to roughly follow the plot of the book, in which Sherlock and Mycroft decide to send Enola off to a finishing school to keep her out of their way.

Netflix Reveals First Look Images At Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While there she makes contact with her mother and the pair arrange for her escape to London, where she begins a detective career focusing on pinpointing missing persons. Neither Holmes brother is particularly enthused by this and try their best to send her back to school.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Aeronauts writer Jack Thorne is on screenplay duty and Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer is in the director’s chair. While I’m not going to pass judgment based on a brief teaser, this looks like promising stuff. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing Henry Cavill as Sherlock, especially as he’s apparently going to be as an antagonist in this take.

Let’s hope we get a full trailer for Enola Holmes very soon, as we’ll see the full thing in just over a month from now on September 23rd.