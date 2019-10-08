Teen Wolf Star Being Eyed To Play The MCU’s Nova

Could a Nova movie finally be in the works? Fans have been waiting to see the cosmic hero in the MCU for the longest time, but Marvel is so far yet to announce a solo outing for Richard Rider. We Got This Covered is hearing, however, that Nova is at last on his way to the franchise in the coming years, as the studio is moving ahead with a standalone project for the character, and here’s one actor who may end up playing him.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Nova movie was in active development yesterday, before the always reliable MCU Cosmic then confirmed our scoop today – former Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien is being eyed for the part of Rider, the average New York high school student who’s given the power of the Nova Force by Rhomann Dey, the last of the Nova Corps, becoming Nova in the process. And though he’s just one name of several on the studio’s wishlist right now, O’Brien has previously led his own movie franchise in the form of The Maze Runner films, so it makes sense that he’s one of the names Marvel is considering to be the MCU’s newest protagonist.

It should also be noted that CosmicBookNews have previously reported that an unknown actor who’s appeared in a Christopher Nolan movie could be in the running as well. Given the nature of Rider’s character, the young cast of Dunkirk seem like strong contenders (see: Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles), so it sounds like O’Brien may have some tough competition.

As for where Nova will show up first, two films that have been suggested are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Captain Marvel 2, both likely to arrive in either 2022 or 2023. It seems probable that the hero will initially appear in a different movie before leading his own spinoff, but which one that’ll be still remains unclear at the moment.

Tell us, though, who would be your choice to play Richard Rider’s Nova in the MCU? Let us know your pick in the comments section down below.