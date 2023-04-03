Tenoch Huerta hilariously recreates Spider-Man meme in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ BTS image

Tenoch Huerta may have played the resident villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but he couldn’t hide his funny side when the cameras were off.

A Redditor took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share a behind-the-scenes image of the Mexican star and two of his Namor body doubles recreating the infamous three-way Spider-man meme.

If you missed it, here is the original image featuring three variants of the web-slinger:

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. However, the thread soon became a deep dive into Namor fandom.

MCU fans were here for Huerta’s delightful sense of humor and swoon-worthy good looks. One fan appreciated the image, forgetting that Marvel Studios published a similar image while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One Redditor teased that Namor seemed to have wandered into the multiverse.

Soon Huerta’s good looks had scores of Redditors under their spell, and it didn’t take long before amorous MCU fans let their imaginations run wild.

As the thread took a raunchy turn, one Redditor couldn’t resist a bit of wordplay on the name Namor.

The lustful tone of the thread made some fans blush.

Others took the opportunity to share their affectionate pet names for Huerta.

Fans couldn’t resist inventing fun captions for Huerta’s iconic photo.

As the internet’s agua papi, Tenoch Huerta may have more in common with Pedro Pascal than starring in the Narcos franchise. He may be one stand-alone Namor film away from becoming a contender for Pascal’s internet daddy crown. That is unless Oscar Isaac releases a new movie in the meantime.