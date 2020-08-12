One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made Just Hit Netflix

If you’re looking for the best streaming content you can get, you’re probably subscribed to Netflix. And that’s a great thing lately, as the platform has been dropping excellent titles week over week for months now. This month alone has already been great with the addition of the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, quirky flicks like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich and, of course, the forgotten Adam Sandler comedy Mr. Deeds.

However, as exciting as some of this month’s new films and shows have been so far, today has brought along an absolutely horrible movie that would be better used as torture than entertainment. Earning itself an abysmal 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, today’s addition of Scary Movie 5 lives up to its name only in the sense that it’s terrifyingly terrible.

The final entry in the long-running comedy/horror franchise, Scary Movie 5 is a parody of popular horror flicks and pop culture as a whole. But whereas the first couple of films were packed full of solid jokes and references to timely horror titles like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, the final three entries in the series lost the intensely vulgar and offensive edge that made the first few so funny, opting instead for a focus on a lot of non-horror movies as sources of dull, uninspired humor.

Unfortunately, Scary Movie 5 – which stars actors like Charlie Sheen and Lindsey Lohan doing some absolutely terrible work – is the ultimate offender and easily lands itself the title of the worst film of the five, if not one of the worst films ever made. If you’ve got spare time and are seeking a funny experience, do yourself a favor and run as far away from this one as you can.

Thankfully, there’s still plenty else to enjoy on Netflix this month and you can always hop through here to see some of the other new content the platform has received. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot for subscribers to dig into.