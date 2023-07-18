‘Terrifier’ is being re-released in 700 theaters tomorrow, but its franchise star honors actors’ strike by not promoting it

As influential and polarizing as a horror film can be, slasher spectacle Terrifier is set to re-release in 700 theaters tomorrow thanks to the film’s ever-present status as a cult classic extravaganza. But as exciting as the movie’s re-release undoubtedly is for Art the Clown fanatics and invested gorehounds, one of the most discussed topics surrounding the film’s upcoming re-release thus far is franchise star Catherine Corcoran making a significant decision to avoid promoting the movie’s re-release in its designated megaplexes.

This decision from Corcoran (along with many others in the industry) was understandably made due to both the ongoing writers’ strike and actors’ strike currently happening in Hollywood right now — with Corcoran remaining adamant about supporting fellow creatives and her talented peers. In fact, Corcoran made this support widely known in a recent Instagram post over the weekend, explaining that she would unfortunately not be promoting the gorefest’s re-release tomorrow, July 19, as a sign of support for the strikes.

Image via Epic Pictures Group

Prior to the actors’ strike, Corcoran specifically and poetically addressed just how much the WGA strike impacts movie theaters and the promotion of films in general in a recent op-ed, explaining that whenever you purchase a ticket and attend a movie, you are actively supporting each creative individual who worked on the project. So with the actors’ strike now taking place, it’s undoubtedly motivating to witness Corcoran taking a stand against promoting Terrifier, even despite the fact the project helped catapult her mainstream success to new heights.

But for those that are interested in being seated for a scorching summer rewatch as Art the Clown terrorizes his victims and maintains his legacy as one of the scariest modern-day slashers, Terrifier will be out in limited theaters tomorrow.