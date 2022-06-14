Tessa Thompson explains ‘Thor 4’ costume leak, apologizes to Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder is almost here and while we now have had plenty of glimpses of the film and its characters, Valkyrie star Tessa Thompson has addressed one of the earliest looks we got.

During an interview with Fandango, Thompson addressed the leaked image of her character’s costume on set during the filming of the movie that began circulating the internet.

The actress explained that while she wasn’t directly responsible for the image being posted, she is apologetic and won’t make the same mistake again.

“Oh, that… no. See… I sent a picture to my stepmom and she posted it on Instagram. Yeah, it wasn’t me and it’s a big thing. She feels terrible. I’m so sorry, Marvel. I’m so sorry, Disney. It’s not my fault. I will never – I’m never gonna send selfies again.”

In the fourth film in the Thor series, Valkyrie has become King Valkyrie as she leads New-Asgard. Of course, having a new leadership role means a new outfit, and the star’s new look might be her most epic yet.

Since the trailer for the film dropped fans have seen this new outfit plenty of times, but if you are yet to check it out you can see it in all of its glory thanks to newly released characters posters for the film.

Fans won’t have long to wait before they get the chance to experience Thor: Love and Thunder for themselves. The movie is headed to theaters on July 8 and tickets are on sale as of today.