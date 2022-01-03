‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ BTS image reveals Valkyrie’s new look

There’s going to be an awful lot going on in Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, but one storyline fans will be hoping gets plenty of screentime is Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie finding a queen to help her rule New Asgard.

It’s just one of many subplots set to factor into Taika Waititi’s irreverent intergalactic blockbuster, one that already has to find the space for the Guardians of the Galaxy, the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and her ascension to superhero status, Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe’s MCU debut as Zeus and much more.

The most recent behind the scenes speculation surrounding Valkyrie pointed towards a cameo in The Marvels, but a new snap has surfaced online that appears to show Thompson rocking a brand new outfit, which you can check out below.

Thor: Love And Thunder Crew Merch Reveals First Look At Natalie Portman's Thor 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s definitely armor fit for a monarch, and we can expect Valkyrie to be getting her hands dirty when the fight comes to her kingdom. A Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg hinted towards Asgardian civil war, and when you throw in a big bad who makes it clear in name alone that his duty is to kill deities, the freshly-installed ruler is going to have plenty to contend with in Love and Thunder.