‘The Marvels’ BTS photo potentially reveals major cameo

With the movie having recently been pushed back to February 2023, we’ve got a long way to go until The Marvels comes to theaters, meaning there’s going to be plenty of rumor and speculation to come.

Based on the involvement of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel will have a substantial bearing on the story of the cosmic blockbuster, while it’s also expected to tie into Secret Invasion given the close connections between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, along with their shared knowledge of the Skrulls.

However, a new behind the scenes image posted by Ms. Marvel star Zenobia Shroff may have just given away a major surprise cameo appearance, one that’s guaranteed to send fans of a certain ship into meltdown, as you can see below.

pic.twitter.com/VFXMQbB5WH — 💌 (@haIobearers) January 1, 2022

That’s clearly a headshot of Tessa Thompson visible in the background, and based on the levels of support to have greeted her teases of a potential storyline with Captain Marvel, it looks as though The Marvels director Nia DaCosta could be giving the people exactly what they want.

Thor: Love and Thunder will find Thompson’s Valkyrie on the hunt for a queen, but she may be set to lend an intergalactic assist to Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan by the time The Marvels rolls around.