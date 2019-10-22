The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Netflix is padding their queue with plenty of gory treats for horror lovers this October. The streaming giant recently made the original Candyman available to watch and are now dipping back into the horror genre to give fans another surprise: the infamous 1974 slasher known as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. That’s right, folks, now you can watch Leatherface and his cannibalistic family terrorize a group of innocent teens without having to sit through any commercials.

This latest addition comes just a month after Texas Chainsaw 3D left the platform. Though fans were upset when the movie departed Netflix, they’ll definitely be much happier upon hearing this news. Even apologists for the critically panned 2013 sequel will find it hard to argue that it’s anything near as terrifying as the original. Now, those who loved the first installment of the iconic slasher franchise can enjoy it in its bloody entirety leading up to Halloween.

For those unfamiliar, the film follows a group of friends who become embroiled in a boondocks nightmare. Deep in the heart of the Lone Star State, the innocent folks soon find themselves being hunted by a family of cannibals while on their way to visit an old homestead. The now instantly recognizable character of Leatherface was loosely inspired by the crimes of murderer Ed Gein, though the plot itself is fictional, and the flick became a sleeper hit back in the seventies, despite protests and bans in several countries due to its content.

The movie is hitting Netflix just in time to ramp up anticipation for the upcoming follow-up. Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez is reportedly producing a direct sequel to the 1974 feature, similar to what Blumhouse did with Halloween last year. Details are still fuzzy surrounding the film as of right now given the recent disappointing installments in the series, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed as we tune into the original to watch Leatherface rev up his signature weapon yet again.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is currently streaming on Netflix.