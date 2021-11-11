Thanks To Mina Kimes, These Fans Are Debating Which X-Men Character Is Most Overrated

Thanks to online sports personality Mina Kimes, fans are in a heated debate over which X-Men character is most overrated — with Cyclops and Wolverine the focus of the back-and-forth.

A viral post from Kimes on Twitter declared Gambit as her most overrated pick, calling him nothing more than a “glorified poker dealer,” if you take away his charisma. This brought a huge wave of defenders of the character online, with many deriding Gambit’s trend on Twitter as being “slander.”

That led Kimes to ponder Professor X, Cyclops and Wolverine, asking if Professor X or Cyclops was the “MVP,” as well as positing the idea that Wolverine is merely a “system mutant.”

Today on @AroundtheHorn: Who is more responsible for the X-Men's success: Professor X or Cyclops? And is Wolverine a system mutant? https://t.co/W2WF292d29 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 11, 2021

The discussion led to many pointing to Cyclops being the most overrated character, though his defenders were also quick to chime in.

Cyclops is misunderstood and is scapegoated into uncoolness — Will (@DukeWilliamsirl) November 11, 2021

Still, in comparison to Gambit or Storm, the laser-eyed leader of the group was pointed to as a much better candidate for “most overrated.”

I agree about Storm but Gambit was far from overrated. If you wanna talk about overrated start with Cyclops ol insecure self — Rick (@Rickdaruler773) November 11, 2021

Cyclops is a NARC…nobody can tell me different. — Alexander Hyacinthe (@alexhyacinthe81) November 11, 2021

Ahhhhhhhhh 🤨🤨🤐 you shut your mouth!



Cyclops is the most overrated one, — Bothwell (@LucidDreamer_BK) November 11, 2021

I would like to propose Cyclops as most overrated X-Men pic.twitter.com/cIwdex24OC — Mikey G 🌟 (@MikeyG_TBD) November 11, 2021

Along those same lines, Wolverine critics and defenders also came out of the woodwork in the discussions.

This is fair but Wolverine has the best back story and can carry his own franchise. Plus he’s funny. https://t.co/7oIwC4Cyxg — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 11, 2021

He always gave that short midget with the blades Wolverine the work tho pic.twitter.com/GceqcnI94Z — Kevin Harris (@KHarris7) November 11, 2021

And again, compared to Storm, many people were quick to throw the rapidly healing mutant under the bus.

not when wolverine exists

pls never speak on her again https://t.co/Sqh10BcU7C — Azula Sersi Grey (@JeanGreyfire) November 11, 2021

But we know that Wolverine is an only xman who is really overrated #facts pic.twitter.com/mHMVaHkHvY — X👽 (@mvrcink) November 11, 2021

Regardless, it was nice to see Cyclops, Gambit, and Wolverine come together for a pretend mission amid all the infighting.

With Disney having bought out Fox, it’s only a matter of time before the House of Mouse introduces the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What mutant would you most like to see fight alongside the Avengers? Leave it in the comments below.