X-Men Fans Defend Gambit As Sports Analyst Claims He’s “The Most Overrated Mutant”

When it comes to the uncanny X-Men, everyone has their favorite mutants that they fervently rally behind. Nowhere was that more evident than when the card-toting Gambit was trending on Twitter Thursday, apparently originating from a sports analyst’s hot take that he is the “most overrated mutant.”

The tweet from Mina Kimes, an NFL analyst at ESPN, claimed that the character is nothing more than a “glorified poker dealer,” if he didn’t have his charisma. This was in defense of Storm, whom she called “powerful af,” after another Twitter user posited that Storm was, in fact, overrated.

The most overrated mutant is Gambit! Take away the charisma and he’s just a glorified poker dealer. Storm is powerful af. https://t.co/M2v9iOQ5fe — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 11, 2021

This apparently kicked off a lot of people defending the character, with Twitter user @english_shamar saying he’s, in fact, “the most underrated X-men” and sharing a clip from the ’90s cartoon where the character absolutely kicks Apocalypse’s butt.

Gambit is literally the most underrated x men character https://t.co/z3z0B8Rgfv — youngtrizzy (@youngtrizzy1231) November 11, 2021

Indeed, many called Kimes’ hot take “Gambit slander.”

The XMen Gambit slander just can be resumed as "Mina Kimes wanted clout"



With or without his charisma/personnality, pick a damn side or don't fuckin tweet a drama. pic.twitter.com/bRkRf3n6eY — Ironastic Girl (@IronasticGirl3) November 11, 2021

Gambit slander will not get you to Heaven. pic.twitter.com/Ag6KuhlunN — Jo'Von Joestar♠️ (@KxngSpade) November 11, 2021

In terms of defending Gambit’s superpower, fans pointed out that his ability to turn anything into an energy explosion is far more impressive than other heroes’ powers in the mutant team.

False- Gambit can turn anything into energy explosives, he chooses Cards bc he’s a bad ass… Storm is too. Cyclops is the most overrated by far. “Leader” meh, and BEAST too… he’s smart which helps, but that isn’t a super power, my guy just well educated https://t.co/lbImYe4Xzd — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿 (@ZacOnTheMic) November 11, 2021

Gambit is creating raw energy with his hands… Beast on the other hand has no business being on the team — Parker Owens (@TokenJournalist) November 11, 2021

On the other hand, some people agreed that Gambit is overrated, with his weapon of choice being a seemingly trite deck of playing cards.

It’s Gambit and it’s not close. Granted Gambit looks cool as shit but buddy was running around with a pack of Uno cards tryna be somebody. Stop. https://t.co/0JOhlHl0hA — McGarvin L (@PatriotsPOV) November 11, 2021

Still others wanted to share the love for all the mutants, Gambit and Storm included.

People wanna talk about overrated mutants? Really? REALLY? That’s the topic you wanna argue about? That’s just super sad.



All mutants are wonderful and amazing, with the exception of some, obviously. But calling people like Storm and Gambit overrated makes you sound stupid. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NmHNZWG7OK — -A- (@XOXOIdek) November 11, 2021

Some were simply confused about why the character was trending in the first place, and under the sports category, no less.

So Gambit is trending…in the sports category? Must not be the X-Man Gambit! — Getting ready for #redbullkumite spectating HYPE! (@godfist314) November 11, 2021

After long being delayed due to Disney buying out Fox, a prospective Gambit film was reportedly in development back in 2013 and has since been shelved. However there are murmurs that those talks are underway at Disney to bring the character, as well as all the other X-Men, to the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Channing Tatum once again being eyed for the role by studio executives.