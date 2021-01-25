Thanos Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Projects

The idea of alternate realities and multiple timelines has opened up the Marvel Cinematic Universe to almost unlimited storytelling possibilities, but one downside is that it’s led to an onslaught of speculation concerning potential returns for characters that have either been killed off or written out of the franchise, not to mention some that were never even a part of it to begin with.

Close to 20 names have been linked with Spider-Man 3, the talk of Hugh Jackman making a cameo as Wolverine isn’t going away anytime soon, while Chris Evans has already been rumored for at least half a dozen projects, which is still only half as many as Robert Downey Jr. Death has never been an obstacle the comic book genre has struggled to overcome, and the multiverse has made it easier than ever.

However, we have it on good authority from our sources – the same ones that told us Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif would be returning from a decade in the wilderness for Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that not only is Thanos set to make an appearance in Eternals, but the Mad Titan could be returning for several other in-development titles as well.

According to our intel, the Infinity Saga’s end of level boss will be used to tie Eternals to the wider MCU mythology via flashbacks, but that won’t be the last time we see him. Further details remain shrouded in mystery for now, but a branch of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ fractured reality, Secret Invasion or even a second season of the animated What If…? are all distinct possibilities that wouldn’t be too hard to figure out from a narrative or logistical perspective.