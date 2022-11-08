That huge ‘Percy Jackson’ announcement has fans yearning for an OG cast member to make his godly return

A brand new cast member was announced for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney Plus, and fans are not happy about it. The news caught fans off guard, wishing for one of the original cast members to come back to the franchise.

The series recently announced that Hamilton‘s Lin Manuel Miranda is cast as Hermes in the upcoming series. However, not many fans were pleased with the recent news. Fans thought the series would announce someone big, only to be heavily disappointed by the announcement. Fans began to yearn for Logan Lerman‘s return to the franchise, this time as Poseidon.

only way I’m forgiving Rick Riordan for this misstep in casting is if he balances out the evil of Lin Manuel Miranda being Hermes by having Logan Lerman play Poseidon https://t.co/6WG6ugvUiY — abi ☽ (@cce_abi) November 7, 2022

pjo fans thinking they’d be getting a logan lerman poseidon casting announcement when it’s a lin-manuel miranda hermes casting announcement instead pic.twitter.com/1xTjCUQuRD — em 💛 yr spoilers (@taIesofbasingse) November 7, 2022

pov: you’re reading the cast announcement and find out that Logan Lerman hasn’t been casted as Poseidon yet #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/6YD4d02NkC — Moony 🧣 (@booohc) November 7, 2022

Lerman played Percy Jackson in the original Percy Jackson film series in 2010 and 2013. Fans believe that bringing Lerman back as Poseidon would be an epic comeback for the series, since it would be a cool Easter egg for those who watched the films.

I feel like a small cameo from Logan Lerman would be more fun than a official role, especially for older fans pic.twitter.com/sHVigBZsQJ — ⛈️Midas™ (@Golden0Touch) November 6, 2022

if Logan Lerman is poseidon, it will break this fandom. i know it won’t be poseidon. I’m not hoping he’s poseidon. but this is probably the last time I can tweet about it so — lys (lysol) 🔱 (@PerseusJackssn) November 7, 2022

now where’s logan lerman as poseidon… use your budget CORRECTLY disney https://t.co/2mjOhDe7Q8 — kate lynne (@zoescovinsky) November 7, 2022

As much as fans want Lerman back in the franchise to play the god of the sea, the actor is now involved in multiple projects, making it difficult for him to be involved in the series. One of them is an upcoming romantic comedy titled The Threesome, with Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor.

If Lerman’s role is just a small cameo that wouldn’t take that much time to shoot, maybe there is a chance. Especially since he expressed excitement for the franchise’s return back in August. For now, fans can only dream of Lerman’s return, this time, as a god.

Percy Jackson and the Olympian will be released on Disney Plus. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.