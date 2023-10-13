The 10 best horror movies to stream on Friday the 13th and beyond

Whenever we’re deep into the scariest month of the year and Halloween is just around the corner, there’s no better time to dust off some old horror classics and explore some contemporary newbies (except for The Exorcist: Believer). Occasionally we even get a double whammy when October 13 falls on a Friday, making for a super spooky Friday the 13th ⏤ one of the creepiest dates there is. Of course, the best way to celebrate the occasion is to fill a bowl with candy corn, turn off the lights, and turn on those horror flicks. Though you can do this whenever the horror bug bites, here are some of the best movies to stream specifically on Friday the 13th, whenever it falls. Just be sure to pace yourself with that candy corn.

Renfield (2023)

Renfield didn’t get a lot of love when it first came out, so why not give the Nic Cage and Nicholas Hoult black comedy the second chance it deserves? It’s a pretty great vampire flick with a unique take on the whole Dracula schtick. Nic Cage doing his Nic Cage thing is worth the price of admission alone, and at least one moment is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

Renfield is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Get Out (2017)

This is Jordan Peele’s first and arguably best horror movie, though you should give his others a watch, too. Back in 2017, Get Out established itself as an instant horror classic, with every scene ramping up the tension and mystery until the horrific truth is finally revealed. The protagonist Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, is visiting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time only to discover that they’re a bit, well, weird. Things only get weirder and more terrifying for Chris as he starts to learn that his girlfriend is not who he thinks she is, and neither are the people he’s currently surrounded by.

Get Out is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Hellraiser (2022)

This is one of the rare instances where the remake lives up to, and maybe even surpasses, the original. The Cenobites in this film are more sadistic, scarier, and even more unrelenting as they hunt down a group of teens who unwittingly opened the box of sorrows. If you’re looking to get grossed out by nasty body horror and mutilation while at the same time being scared out of your mind, then this is the film for you.

You can find Hellraiser on Hulu.

Alien (1979)

Everybody’s seen Alien, everybody loves Alien, everybody’s terrified of Alien, and for good reason. This film redefined the genre when it came out in 1979. The genius blend of sci-fi and horror was something that hadn’t really been done before and the film’s influence can still be felt today. Everything from the creature design, setting, and concept are all perfect nightmare fuel. Even if you’ve already seen it, why not watch it again? It’s still as scary as it was the first time and may even finally convince you that aliens are real.

You can stream Alien on Hulu.

Smile (2022)

As it turns out, something as simple as a smile can be absolutely terrifying. This film has embedded itself into the minds of all who have seen it, and understandably so. It follows Dr. Rose Cotter as she grapples with the traumatic death of one of her patients who, as it turns out, was host to a parasitic demon that has now latched itself onto Rose. If you like paranoia-inducing horrors and are kind of creeped out by smiling people, then you’ll want to give this film a watch.

You can find Smile on Prime Video.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

I figured this list was lacking in the ’80s slasher department, so here’s one of the best of all time. Let’s start with the antagonist himself, Freddy Krueger, who remains such an iconic and horrific movie villain that his burned face and clawed hands still make for a startling sight. Of course, the real horror comes from his unique way of hunting the protagonists ⏤ in their dreams ⏤ which is in no way terrifying when it comes time to go to sleep yourself after watching the movie (right?).

You can stream A Nightmare on Elm Street on Max.

It Follows (2017)

Just like A Nightmare on Elm Street, this film captures the helpless feeling of being hunted by an entity that just can’t be stopped. In this case, it’s a demon that’s transmitted through sex. Once someone has it, the demon will start following them, normally at a walking pace. It can look like anyone and will not give up until the person passes the demon on to someone else through intercourse. It’s a great concept for horror flick and doubles as a metaphor for STDs and the loss of childhood innocence. It may not sound very scary, but the acting, cinematography, and soundtrack all work to make this film pretty disturbing.

It Follows is available to stream on Netflix.

Saw (2004)

Saw is more gory than scary, but to be fair, gore can be horrific in its own right. This film spawned one of the largest horror franchises in recent memory, and the fact that it’s still going strong almost two decades later without the need for a remake is a testament to the franchise’s durability. Out of the 10 films so far, I would argue that the first is still the best, but everyone is allowed their own opinions. It has a great premise and plenty of plot twists (before the franchise got silly with its over-elaborate traps and stories) and is all in all a solid horror film.

If you can stomach it, you can see Saw on Hulu.

The Thing (1982)

There’s no question about it: this is hands-down one of the best horror movies ever made. The paranoia felt by our protagonists is so well expressed that even those watching start to feel it. Who is the Thing? It could be anyone, and even the ending is left open to interpretation. Of course, where this film really shines is with its practical effects, and when the Thing does reveal itself, it’s horrific, gross, and glorious. I have yet to see a movie since The Thing with such creative monster designs.

You can stream The Thing with an AMC Plus subscription.

The Shining (1980)

Okay, so I said The Thing was one of the best horror movies of all time, but this is actually the best film of all time. Maybe not everyone will agree, but hey, different strokes, am I right? If you like your spooks to be psychological rather than monster-driven, then The Shining has you covered. Stanley Kubrick is really in good form here, too ⏤ it’s possibly his best film, and that’s really saying something. There are so many iconic moments that have been recreated in pop culture ⏤ from the blood elevator to the twins to Jack Torrance smashing his way through a bathroom door with an ax ⏤ that odds are it’ll feel eerily familiar even if you’ve never seen it before.

The Shining is available to stream on Max.