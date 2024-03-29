From an assortment of colorful eggs to searching grassy yards for them to snapping a festive picture with the family, a variety of traditions are celebrated and upheld on Easter Sunday. When it comes to the colossal horror genre, however, the holiday is sometimes best spent by indulging in a blood-splattered movie marathon.

Much like any other widely celebrated holiday, it makes perfect sense why an entire lineup of eye-catching horror movies are available to help usher in the festivities. As is to be expected with Easter, of course, a large portion of these spooky cult classics combine sprinkles of campy humor with genuine terror whenever a terrifying Easter Bunny is lurking around the shadows — because who isn’t afraid of the Easter Bunny when they’re getting their picture taken at the mall as a child?

So much like with the horror movies we offered up on St. Patrick’s Day, let’s dive in and reveal the 10 best horror movies to watch on Easter — because you need a spine-tingling horror to wash down with that plate of yummy ham.

Resurrection (1999)

In a warped and twisted tale that echoes the intensity and motive in Se7en, the 1999 horror — which features a dazzling cameo from David Cronenberg — centers around a sinister serial killer looking to recreate the body of Christ from various body parts from his victims — creating his own personal “Resurrection” in the process. So if you’re looking for an unforgettable cinematic experience to kickstart your horror movie marathon, then look no further than this.

Serial Rabbit (2005)

You’ve heard of serial killers, that one is a given, but serial rabbits? Now that’s just pure entertainment. Much like killers such as Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, this particular blood-thirsty killer returns every Easter to stalk its “prey” and slaughter an array of unsuspecting victims in the heart of Texas. It’s definitely a campy experience, but it’s worth a watch this Sunday. So if you’ve ever found the Easter Bunny at the mall undoubtedly creepy, at least they’re not a vicious murderer. Hopefully.

Easter Bunny, Kill! Kill! (2006)

Truth be told, there’s nothing more sinister on Easter than imagining a serial killer stealing an otherwise adorable rabbit mask and donning it to go around causing chaos and slaughtering bodies. But when you consider how massive horror is and how often ideas such as this are brought to fruition in cinema, it hardly comes as a surprise that the wildly entertaining horror flick would be on this list. And as absolutely bizarre and wacky as it sounds, it’s definitely worth being added to the watchlist this year.

Easter Sunday (2014)

In the eye-catching horror extravaganza, two decades have passed since an ominous and threatening serial killer died. So what better way to cause a bit of chaos on Easter Sunday by literally raising the dead and unleashing an unspeakable evil? Well, that’s exactly what a group of teenagers unknowingly make happen. And while the consequences might be dire for them, eagle-eyed viewers are rewarded with a blood-curdling horror that will make you want to discuss the movie over Easter dinner.

The Night Before Easter (2014)

The night before Christmas is warm and cozy, of course, but the night before Easter, in this particular case, is chock-full of nothing but pure evil intentions at the hands of a psychopathic murderer donning an Easter Bunny costume. What’s even scarier is that instead of an Easter basket filled with goodies and gifts, this killer comes equipped with a sharp axe that he uses to help put his victims to rest. Don’t expect a larger-than-life film here, but it’s definitely an enjoyable watch.

Peter Rottentail (2004)

Peter Cottontail might hop down the bunny trail without a care in the world and the sun shining on his face, but Peter Rottentail is a lot less cheerful and a lot more vindictive. Rather than the other killers on this list that incorporate weapons like axes and knives, Peter Rottentail utilizes sharp carrots to do his evil bidding as he aims to take down his targets one by one. This is arguably the silliest entry on this list, but we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t thoroughly delightful.

Easter Casket (2013)

Speaking of Peter Cottontail, there’s no denying how naughty of a bunny he truly can be. This time around, however, the vengeful bunny is looking for revenge on a Catholic church after the establishment announces the abolishment of typical Easter rituals pertaining to the resurrection of Christ. Naturally, Cottontail embarks on a blood-stained warpath by targeting members of the clergy, several schoolgirls, and Father Asher. This certainly isn’t cinematic quality at its peak, but you’ll have a jolly good time watching the events unfold.

Night of the Lepus (1972)

It’s certainly common knowledge that the horror genre is crawling with a variety of creature features focusing on zombies, sharks, bears, reptiles, and other terrifying creatures — but Night of the Lepus definitely takes the cake as one of the most underrated flicks centering around a pack of mutant rabbits terrorizing people. Despite its creation back in the ‘70s, the campy horror still holds its own as a fun-filled spooky entry that absolutely needs to be watched this Sunday.

Critters 2 (1988)

Without a doubt, the long-standing Critters franchise is as enjoyable as one film series can possibly get — especially in regards to beholding the fantastic second movie during Easter. And if those loveable creatures aren’t enough of an attraction, then its premise certainly is — with the movie centering around Brad returning to his hometown to celebrate the Easter festivities, only for the teeny-tiny critters to set their sights on wreaking havoc in the town. So if there’s any horror movie to watch for Easter this year, it’s this one.

Bunnyman (2011)

If you’re looking for an unforgettable cinematic experience that allows the Texas Chainsaw Massacre to meet Easter in a big way, then you need not look any further than this piece of art. Granted, this isn’t the sort of horror movie that will garner five-star ratings, but the spine-tingling tale about a chainsaw-wielding man in a rabbit costume feels like it would be drenched in nothing but pure entertainment. And while the horror film doesn’t specifically address Easter on a surface level, it’s one of the most underrated gems on this list.