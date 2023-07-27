The 10 best movies like ‘Ex Machina’

Alex Garland’s debut feature as a director, Ex Machina, is one of the most intelligent and thought-provoking science fiction films ever made. This 2015 film has now become a classic because of its groundbreaking exploration of AI, consciousness, and the nature of power. The main character of Ex Machina, Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), is a young computer programmer who works for Blue Book, a fictional corporate giant that is a clear allegory for Google.

Caleb takes advantage of the company’s raffle and spends a week at the isolated house of the company’s reclusive CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). Upon his arrival, however, Caleb learns that he has been chosen to perform a Turing Test on an advanced artificial intelligence named Ava (Alicia Vikander) to ascertain whether Ava genuinely possesses consciousness or only mimics it. On a surface level, Ex Machina explores the well-trodden sci-fi theme of AI. But it digs deeper, peeling back layers of the human condition, ethics, and the definition of consciousness.

The movie ponders the philosophical topic, “What does it mean to be a sentient being?” by investigating the possibilities for AI to be more than just tools. Ex Machina is a masterpiece that leaves viewers with more questions than answers. With its captivating story and outstanding acting, it has quickly become one of the most influential films in the history of modern science fiction. For fans of Ex Machina or the genre looking for similar films, here are ten more that will provoke deep thoughts and conversations.

10. Transcendence (2014)

The science fiction film Transcendence marks Wally Pfister’s first time behind the camera. Johnny Depp plays the lead character, a brilliant scientist on the verge of developing a superintelligent machine with a conscious will of its own. After an attack by a radical gang leaves him with a terminal illness, his wife Evelyn (Rebecca Hall) and best friend Max (Paul Bettany) decide to save his mind by storing it in a supercomputer.

The increasing power and influence of Dr. Caster’s digital persona raises moral concerns about the risks of developing artificial general intelligence. The visuals of Transcendence are breathtaking, and Johnny Depp meticulously portrays the mysterious and ethereal nature of a digitalized psyche. Though it was not a commercial success, the film forces viewers to consider the moral questions raised by the potential future integration of human and machine consciousness.

9. Marjorie Prime (2017)

The Michael Almereyda-helmed science fiction drama Marjorie Prime is a stimulating work of art adapted from Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play. Lois Smith, Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, and Tim Robbins are featured prominently in the film. Using AI as a lens, the near-future setting of Marjorie Prime delves into questions of human awareness, loss, and memory. Marjorie (Lois Smith), a woman in her eighties dealing with the onset of dementia, is at the center of the story. Marjorie’s loved ones have invested in cutting-edge technology called “Primes” to aid in her ability to recall and interact with her past.

A Prime is a hologram of a deceased family member created by a superintelligent artificial intelligence. The Prime in this scenario looks like a younger version of Walter, Marjorie’s late husband (Jon Hamm). The viewer watches as Marjorie chats with the Prime of Walter, sharing stories about their past with him. These conversations between Marjorie and the AI Prime are therapeutic and emotionally supportive for the older woman as she faces the end of her life. However, when presented with complicated and unpredictable human emotions, the Primes’ shortcomings as artificial creations become clear.

8. Morgan (2016)

Morgan is a Ridley Scott–produced and Luke Scott–directed science fiction thriller. The film is Luke Scott’s directorial debut, and it has an impressive ensemble cast that includes Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Rose Leslie, Boyd Holbrook, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Paul Giamatti. The plot revolves around Lee Weathers (Kate Mara), a corporate risk management consultant assigned to a distant, top-secret facility operated by the fictional company “SynSect.” Her job is to investigate an attack on one of the researchers, Dr. Kathy Grieff (Jennifer Jason Leigh), by an artificial humanoid named Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Morgan is a synthetic life form produced through genetic engineering and cutting-edge science. Morgan was fostered and nurtured in a controlled atmosphere as the project’s subject, building emotional attachments with the team of researchers who treated her like family. However, Morgan’s emotions and conduct are far more complex and unpredictable than anyone anticipated as the story progresses — the distinction between artificial and human intellect blurs, raising issues about what it means to be human.

7. Moon (2009)

Moon, directed by Duncan Jones, is a highly regarded science fiction picture. The film’s narrative success, Sam Rockwell’s magnetic performance, and the depth with which it delves into issues of identity, isolation, and the moral ramifications of technology have earned it widespread acclaim. The story follows Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell), an astronaut stationed alone on the moon for the sake of the all-powerful energy firm Lunar Industries. Sam is responsible for monitoring the robotic extraction of helium-3, a vital material used to power Earth’s infrastructure.

Sam must endure a lunar miner’s lonely and repetitive existence with just the company of a robot named GERTY (voiced by Kevin Spacey). Sam begins to encounter weird incidents and terrifying visions as the three-year lonely mission draws to a close, which he initially blames on the psychological consequences of solitude. While investigating the lunar surface, Sam has a horrible accident, leading to a shocking secret revelation. In the broken lunar rover, he finds a wounded but still-alive duplicate of himself. An intriguing and strange story is set in motion by this stunning revelation.

6. The One I Love (2014)

Charlie McDowell’s The One I Love is a fascinating, genre-bending romantic tale. The film’s main characters, played by Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss, offer an original and intriguing perspective on love and its many facets. The married couple, Ethan and Sophie, deal with difficulties in their relationship. After discussing their problems with a therapist, they attend a weekend retreat to address their concerns better. Their therapist suggests a weekend retreat to work through their issues. The retreat takes place in a beautiful, secluded country house, allowing them to reconnect and rediscover their love for one another.

As they settle down, they notice something odd: the guesthouse on the property appears to be a duplicate of the main house, replete with their things. Their curiosity gets the best of them, and they enter the guesthouse, where they discover an identical replica of each of them. This unexpected turn sets the setting for an ambiguous and strange story. The couple understands that the other versions of themselves in the guesthouse are essentially parallel realities — different versions of their relationship. Intriguing and unsettling, they investigate this peculiar phenomenon and experiment with interacting with their alternate selves.

5. Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade is an exciting and futuristic science fiction film directed by Leigh Whannell. Logan Marshall-Green gives a fascinating portrayal as Grey Trace, a technophobe who must adapt to a world where advanced technology controls practically every aspect of existence. A reclusive software genius approaches Grey after a tragedy leaves him disabled and his wife dead, offering him a shot at revenge and a new lease on life. To help Grey walk again, doctors perform breakthrough surgery to implant an experimental artificial intelligence chip called STEM into his body.

However, STEM is more than just helpful; it has given Grey superhuman strength and intelligence. Grey’s quest for revenge against those responsible for killing his wife leads him into a fascinating interplay with technology. Brilliantly balancing action and suspense with themes of moral complexity, such as those raised by the prospect of human enhancement through technological means, Upgrade is an excellent piece of entertainment. The film deftly investigates what can happen if humans become too reliant on artificial intelligence and lose power over our creations. The unexpected turns in the film’s plot keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final act.

4. Splice (2009)

Vincenzo Natali’s Splice is an excellent science fiction horror flick starring Adrien Brody and Sarah Polley as Clive and Elsa, two geneticists who conduct groundbreaking research to develop novel species. As they continue to push the limits of science, they decide to include human DNA in their next experiment, creating a hybrid creature they dub “Dren.” Clive and Elsa face moral, ethical, and emotional challenges as Dren rapidly develops. Dren’s dual nature as an intelligent humanoid and an animal pushes the limits of their scientific ambition in ways they hadn’t anticipated.

The video explores themes such as scientific hubris, the ethics of genetic engineering, and the repercussions of playing god with human existence. As Clive and Elsa strive to comprehend and control Dren, their dark secrets and desires emerge, providing psychological complexity to the story. Splice elicits empathy and terror for Dren, as demonstrated by an exceptional blend of physical and computer effects. The intriguing atmosphere of the picture, paired with great performances from Brody and Polley, captivates audiences as they watch the moral quandaries and dreadful consequences of interfering with nature’s order.

3. Annihilation (2018)

Alex Garland’s Annihilation is an impressive sci-fi thriller in both aesthetic and intellectual terms. Natalie Portman plays Lena, a researcher and ex-soldier who goes on an expedition into a spreading environmental aberration called “The Shimmer.” Lena joins a team of scientists on a perilous journey to investigate The Shimmer’s secrets after her husband Kane (Oscar Isaac) returns from a previous expedition, ill and without memory of what transpired.

Mutated monsters and unexplainable events await them as they delve deeper into this captivating landscape. A compelling and strange experience, Annihilation deftly combines science fiction, horror, and psychological thriller. As the individuals face their traumas and inner demons while battling the mysterious forces within The Shimmer, the film explores themes of self-destruction, identity, and the meaning of existence.

2. Under the Skin (2013)

Ghostly and mysterious, Jonathan Glazer’s Under the Skin is a science fiction film starring Scarlett Johansson as “The Female,” an alien who assumes the form of a charming woman to prey on unsuspecting men in Scotland. Themes of isolation, voyeurism, and sexuality are explored as The Female drives through the city, drawing men into her van. She begins to see things differently when interacting with humans, leading to an in-depth exploration of human emotions and empathy.

Using dramatic visuals and minimum conversation to convey emotions and ideas, Under the Skin stands out for its methodical and atmospheric storytelling. Adding to the mystery of the picture is Scarlett Johansson, whose portrayal captures the spirit of an alien creature trying to understand the complexities of human life. The fascinating and strange storyline of the film has been met with both acclaim and criticism. It’s a refreshing departure from the norm of narrative, leaving plenty of leeway for viewers to delve into the deeper meanings of the story’s symbols and themes.

1. Her (2013)

Spike Jonze’s Her is a visually stunning and intellectually stimulating science fiction romance. Scarlett Johansson provides the voice of the powerful artificial intelligence operating system Samantha, and Joaquin Phoenix plays the lonely introvert Theodore Twombly. The film is set in Los Angeles in the near future and examines human loneliness, social isolation, and the limits of technology through the lens of these themes.

Samantha, an AI built to learn and adapt from encounters with her user, provides Theodore with comfort as he deals with the aftermath of his divorce and the difficulties of maintaining human connections. Joaquin Phoenix gives a deeply felt and reflective performance that perfectly captures Theodore’s sensitivity and growth. The film’s production design and cinematography capture a futuristic yet familiar setting, making Her a visual feast. The film’s examination of the human condition, romantic love, and technology’s impact on interpersonal connections makes spectators think about what it means to be human.