The 10 best movies like ‘Safe Haven’

The magic of these films comes in the way they combine elements of romance, drama, and suspense to tell moving and unforgettable stories.

The 2013 romantic thriller Safe Haven, adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, won viewers over with its compelling story and reassuring depiction of love and second chances. The movie’s leads — played by Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel — have rich characterizations thanks to Lasse Hallström’s direction. Hough portrays Katie, a woman who moves to a rural area of North Carolina after escaping an abusive relationship.

Here, she meets Alex, played by Duhamel, a widowed shopkeeper and father of two. Katie overcomes her trauma and begins a journey of love and healing with Alex and his family. Like many films in this genre, Safe Haven succeeds because of the combination of various genres (romance, drama, suspense) to keep the audience guessing. Safe Haven’s visual style is also significant to its overall appeal. The peaceful setting in a North Carolina village adds charm and works well with the subject.

It’s safe to assume that viewers who like Safe Haven also enjoy movies with stories that delve deeply into the subtleties of love, personal development, and overcoming adversity. So, for all Safe Haven devotees, here are ten similar movies to watch.

10. The Best of Me (2014)

The Best of Me, starring James Marsden, Michelle Monaghan, Luke Bracey, and Liana Liberato, follows Dawson and Amanda, two students from very different backgrounds who fall in love during high school but whose romance is cut short due to the complications of real life and Dawson’s terrible family history. Amanda (Liana Liberato as a child and Michelle Monaghan as an adult) hails from a privileged background. In contrast, Dawson (played by Luke Bracey and James Marsden as an adult) comes from a home where violence and abuse are commonplace.

Despite societal and familial opposition, they share a deep and passionate love. A catastrophic tragedy, however, leads Dawson to flee town, effectively terminating their romance. After two decades, Dawson and Amanda are summoned back to their hometown following the death of an old acquaintance. Despite their distinct paths — Dawson working on an oil rig and enjoying a solitary life while Amanda is now married and has a son — their meeting rekindles old sentiments. They must decide whether their love can transcend the challenges of the past and the complications of the present as they battle with their unresolved emotions and life choices.

9. The Lucky One (2012)

Leading the cast of The Lucky One are Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling, and Blythe Danner in a tale of love, fate, and the psychological scars left by war. The story follows U.S. Marine Sgt. Logan Thibault (Zac Efron), who discovers a picture of a woman with the words “keep safe” inscribed on the reverse while on duty in Iraq. He attributes this photo to saving his life numerous times since it appears to bring him luck in risky situations.

He identifies her as Beth Clayton (Taylor Schilling), a single mother living in Louisiana working at a family-owned dog kennel and caring for her grandmother Ellie (Blythe Danner). Logan travels to Louisiana and begins working at Beth’s family business, but he does not divulge why he is there right away. As time passes, he becomes closer to Beth and her son Ben, sparking a romantic relationship that changes their lives. However, Logan’s secret about the photo and Beth’s ex-husband threaten their growing connection.

8. Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Nights in Rodanthe is a love story that stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane as the lead characters. The movie takes place in the fictional town of Rodanthe, North Carolina, and follows two emotionally scarred people who find love and comfort with one another during a rainy weekend. Adrienne Willis — portrayed by Diane Lane — has recently divorced her cheating husband and is struggling to care for their two children and her dying father.

In contrast, Richard Gere portrays Dr. Paul Flanner, a successful surgeon who is guilt-ridden and estranged from his son after a tragic incident at work. Adrienne needs a break from her hectic life, so she agrees to manage an inn in Rodanthe for a friend. Meanwhile, Paul travels to Rodanthe to meet with the relatives of a patient who tragically passed away while under his care. It turns out that Paul is the only visitor in the inn when a severe storm hits. As the weekend progresses and the storm keeps them inside, they reveal their deepest regrets, worries, and dreams to one another, leading to an intense romance.

7. Message in a Bottle (1999)

Directed by Luis Mandoki, Message in a Bottle is a romantic drama film adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ 1998 novel. The film’s cast includes Kevin Costner, Robin Wright, and Paul Newman. Theresa Osborne, played by Robin Wright, is a divorced single mother and researcher for the Chicago Tribune. While on vacation by the ocean, she discovers a love letter in a mystery bottle washed up on the shore. A man named Garrett addresses the very passionate and heartfelt letter to his love, Catherine.

Theresa is intrigued by the letter’s origin because of its depth of love and longing. Her investigation eventually leads her to North Carolina, where she meets Kevin Costner’s character, Garrett Blake, who is revealed to be the letter’s author. Still grieving the loss of his wife Catherine, Garrett works as a ship restorer. Garrett and Theresa, both with their own share of emotional baggage, are drawn to one other and embark on a deep, passionate love affair. However, Garrett’s ongoing grief creates tension in their romance.

6. The Last Song (2010)

Starring Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Greg Kinnear, and Bobby Coleman, The Last Song is a coming-of-age teen romance drama directed by Julie Anne Robinson, who made her directorial debut with the film. Miley Cyrus stars as a rebellious teen named Veronica “Ronnie” Miller, who, with her younger brother Jonah (Bobby Coleman), is sent to spend the summer in a sleepy Southern beach town with their father, Steve Miller (Greg Kinnear).

Steve — a former concert pianist and music educator — is enjoying a peaceful retirement in the coastal town. Once a piano prodigy under her father’s tutelage, Ronnie hasn’t touched a piano in three years due to the breakup of her family. As the summer progresses, Ronnie meets Will Blakelee, a popular and charming local lad portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Ronnie’s initial reluctance to Will eventually leads to her falling in love with him and rediscovering her love of music.

5. The Choice (2016)

Ross Katz’s The Choice features an ensemble cast that includes Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer, Tom Welling, Tom Wilkinson, Alexandra Daddario, and Maggie Grace. The movie centers on Travis Shaw (Benjamin Walker) – a likable veterinarian, and Gabby Holland (Teresa Palmer) – a medical student who moves into the house next door. Travis is a laid-back guy who likes to take things easy, while Gabby is all business and devoted to her long-term boyfriend, Ryan (Tom Welling).

Despite their obvious personality clashes and Gabby’s early rejection, they develop a passionate love for one another while Ryan is away. Challenges arise from Gabby’s previous relationship, their divergent lifestyles, and a car accident that leaves Gabby in a coma. The title of the film The Choice alludes to the challenging decision Travis must make about Gabby’s life support.

4. P.S. I Love You (2007)

P.S. I Love You is a touching romantic drama film based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. Richard LaGravenese directed the picture, which features an all-star cast that includes Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Gina Gershon, James Marsters, Harry Connick Jr., and Kathy Bates. Holly (Hilary Swank) is devastated after the loss of her husband Gerry (Gerard Butler), who dies from a brain tumor. A series of letters written by Gerry to Holly before his death all finish with the phrase “P.S. I Love You.”

These letters come to Holly unexpectedly and are packed with assignments and suggestions to help her overcome her loss. Each letter forces Holly to step out of her comfort zone, leading her through her anguish while reminding her of her strength and the love they shared. This journey takes her to new places, including Gerry’s home country of Ireland, where she begins to recover, discover herself, and eventually relearn how to live and love again. P.S. I Love You is an emotionally-packed film that explores the rawness of grief, the endurance of love, and the possibility of fresh beginnings.

3. Dear John (2010)

Dear John is a romantic war drama that shares a touching story of love, long-distance relationships, and making sacrifices for duty and commitment. The film stars Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. Seyfried plays college student Savannah Curtis, while Channing Tatum is Special Forces Army Sergeant John Tyree. Savannah and John cross paths in John’s hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, where he is on leave during Savannah’s spring vacation.

John is as reserved and introverted as Savannah is outgoing and extroverted, but the two are instantly attracted to one another. John’s mandatory military service poses a serious challenge to their developing romance. Despite the distance and time apart, John and Savannah try to keep in touch through regular letters, which lends the film its title. However, the harsh realities of war and life’s unforeseen twists and turns challenge their love and dedication over time.

2. A Walk to Remember (2002)

A Walk to Remember is a coming-of-age romance featuring the talents of Shane West, Mandy Moore, Peter Coyote, and Daryl Hannah. The story revolves around Landon Carter (West) and Jamie Sullivan (Moore). Landon, a high school senior in Beaufort, North Carolina, falls in love with Jamie, the daughter of the town’s Baptist pastor. Landon initially belongs to the popular circle at school and leads a reckless lifestyle, but Jamie is an introverted, bookish girl unconcerned about popularity.

Their paths intersect when Landon has to perform in the school play as punishment for a prank gone wrong. Despite their apparent differences they fall in love. Jamie is upfront and cautions Landon that she is not permitted to fall in love with him, but he ignores her warning, and their love story unfolds. Their bond grows stronger as Jamie reveals a devastating secret she has been keeping hidden: she has leukemia and is refusing treatment. A Walk to Remember delves into adolescent love, transformation, faith, and grief.

1. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the early 1940s. In the current day, an older man, portrayed by James Garner, reads from a notebook to a fellow nursing home resident, played by Gena Rowlands. The plot of the film is divided into two timelines. In the present, Duke reads to Ms. Hamilton, who has dementia, from his notepad. The story he tells takes place in Seabrook Island, South Carolina when a poor young man named Noah Calhoun meets seventeen-year-old heiress Allie Hamilton at a carnival and falls in love.

Despite their vast economic and social differences, the two begin a steamy summer romance. But they are split up because of the stresses of society and the approaching Second World War. While Noah is off fighting, his girlfriend Allie volunteers as a nurse and meets the man who would eventually become her fiance, Lon. Noah is devastated upon his return to Seabrook and learning of Allie’s engagement. He writes to her for a year, but Allie’s mother steals the letters, and Allie never knows. Years later, a chance encounter with Noah sends Allie back to Seabrook, forcing her to confront her past, make decisions about her future, and rediscover a love that time cannot erase.