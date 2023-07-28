The 10 best Neve Campbell movies and TV shows, ranked

Neve Campbell embodies everything fun about the 90s and early 2000s, so we’re delighted to see her join the Twisted Metal cast, appearing as a recurring guest star. Based on the popular PlayStation video game series of the same name, the 10-episode series Twisted Metal premiered on Peacock on July 27. The show is a half-hour action comedy about a character who has to deliver a mysterious package through a post-apocalyptic landscape. Campbell, who plays Raven, joins an already stellar cast featuring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church, among others.

Campbell’s career in the acting world kicked off in 1994 when she played Julia Salinger on the hit TV series Party of Five. Audiences connected with Campbell’s portrayal of the honest and vulnerable Julia. However, her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream films solidified her place as a Hollywood leading lady. Nonetheless, Campbell’s acting career stretches far beyond these well-known roles, with roles in comedies, dramas, and thrillers. So, let’s look at some of her most memorable film and television roles.

10. Wild Things (1998)

John McNaughton’s Wild Things is a neo-noir thriller starring Matt Dillon, Kevin Bacon, Neve Campbell, Denise Richards, Theresa Russell, Robert Wagner, and Bill Murray. The plot centers on a South Florida high school guidance counselor accused of rape by two female students and the subsequent discoveries that come to light once a police officer begins investigating the case. Neve Campbell played the character of Suzie Toller, a poor high school student from the wrong side of the tracks.

Campbell performs fantastically as Suzie Toller, bringing the character to life with an appealing blend of mystery and cunning. Toller is a multifaceted character, at once sensitive and manipulative. As one of the film’s three central protagonists, her role in the scandalous affair involving rape allegations, a criminal investigation, and a series of twisted revelations is crucial.

9. Three to Tango (1999)

Neve Campbell stars as the free-spirited artist Amy Post in the romantic comedy Three to Tango, where a hilarious case of mistaken identity ensues. Oscar Novak (Matthew Perry) and Peter Steinberg (Oliver Platt) are architects who find themselves at the center of the film’s plot when their affluent potential client, Charles Newman (Dylan McDermott), mistakes them for a gay couple. Unaware that Oscar is straight, Newman hires him to spy on his mistress, Amy. Soon, Oscar finds himself falling for Amy.

Campbell brings much life, sweetness, and complexity to Amy Post. Her chemistry with co-star Matthew Perry is one of the film’s strong points, and this role in Three to Tango allowed her to branch out from the dramatic parts for which she was best known, allowing her to showcase her comic timing and mastery of the romantic comedy genre.

8. Party of Five (1994-2000)

Neve Campbell played Julia Salinger on the critically acclaimed TV series Party of Five. After their parents are killed in a car accident, Julia and her four siblings must figure out how to get by in the world without them. As Julia, Campbell did an excellent job depicting a character dealing with the difficulties of adolescence while coping with the burdens of being orphaned.

During the series, Julia develops from a high-achieving high school student to a young lady dealing with love, loss, work problems, and familial struggles. Campbell’s stint on Party of Five not only launched her television career but also prepared the way for her move into feature films, where she continued to make a name for herself. Her performance as Julia Salinger remains one of the most compelling portrayals of a young woman dealing with adversity on 90s television.

7. Skyscraper (2018)

In the action-thriller Skyscraper, Neve Campbell plays Sarah Sawyer, a former military surgeon married to the film’s protagonist, Will Sawyer, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The story unfolds as a group of terrorists sets fire to the tallest and allegedly safest skyscraper in Hong Kong, trapping Will’s family, including Sarah and their two children, within it.

Sarah Sawyer is not your average damsel in distress; she is strong, independent, and intelligent. She uses her training as a surgeon and her experience in the military to keep her children safe. Even though Skyscraper received lukewarm reviews and average box office returns, it was lauded for its tense sequences and Johnson’s performance.

6. The Craft (1996)

The Craft is an Andrew Fleming-directed teen supernatural horror film starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. The film follows four unpopular teenage girls at a Los Angeles parochial high school who explore witchcraft for personal gain and suffer the consequences. Neve Campbell portrays Bonnie, one of the four teenage witches, at the heart of the film’s narrative.

Bonnie is a character who grapples with severe self-esteem issues due to the extensive burn scars covering her back. With her newfound powers, she can heal her wounds, but with this change comes an increase in self-importance and a lack of concern for the repercussions of her actions. Unexpectedly, The Craft became a commercial success. The film has developed a cult following in the years since its debut and was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film.

5. House of Cards (2016-2017)

Set in Washington, D.C., the critically acclaimed Netflix political drama House of Cards follows the lives of ambitious politician Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), Democrats representing South Carolina’s 5th congressional district. After being overlooked for the position of Secretary of State but keeping his position as House Majority Whip, Frank devises a complex plot to seize power with the help of Claire.

Neve Campbell joined the cast of House of Cards for its fourth season, playing the role of LeAnn Harvey, a shrewd political consultant. Claire Underwood initially employs Harvey to assist with her Presidential campaign. Campbell’s character is ambitious, resourceful, and not easily frightened by Washington politics’ vicious environment. She becomes an essential element of the Underwoods’ elaborate planning and power plays, establishing herself as a deft political operative.

4. Clouds (2020)

Clouds, directed by Justin Baldoni, is a musical biographical drama film based on Laura Sobiech’s novel Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way. The film is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech (played by Fin Argus), a young man who turned to music to cope with his diagnosis of osteosarcoma. Despite his diagnosis and prognosis, Zach’s love of life and music encouraged him to embrace each day to the fullest.

Zach’s song “Clouds,” which he wrote and performed while undergoing cancer treatment, became an internet phenomenon and topped the iTunes chart. The song was an inspiration to people all across the world since it demonstrated Zach’s incredible fortitude in the face of adversity. Laura Sobiech, mother of protagonist Zach Sobiech, is portrayed by Neve Campbell. In the film, Neve Campbell plays Laura Sobiech, Zach’s mother. Neve Campbell was deeply moved by the script and immersed herself in Zach’s story before deciding to be a part of the film. She even met with Zach’s mother, Laura, to gain insight and incorporate some of her dialogue from the book into the script.

3. Panic (2000)

Panic is a crime thriller written and directed by Henry Bromell. The film presents an unusual mix of drama, crime, and psychological elements, making it a unique addition to the genre. The plot revolves around Alex (William H. Macy), a middle-aged hitman who unexpectedly develops feelings for a young woman named Sarah (Neve Campbell). Sarah is a free-spirited but complex girl who is dealing with her own issues.

Her meeting with Alex happens while they are both in therapy, each seeking help for their problems. Their strange friendship blossoms into something more when they become romantically involved with one another. The performances in Panic were widely praised by critics, with many applauding Macy and Campbell for their dynamic roles as unusually complicated protagonists. The film’s unique character-driven plotline is emphasized by combining a crime thriller with a midlife crisis and an unusual romantic subplot.

2. The Company (2003)

Robert Altman directed the drama film The Company, which is set in the world of professional dancing. The film marked a significant expansion of Neve Campbell’s career into behind-the-scenes roles, as she not only appeared in it but also co-wrote and produced it. Campbell portrays Ry, a skilled dancer rising through the ranks at Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet.

Campbell’s depiction of Ry captures the dancer’s life’s ups and downs, from the rehearsals’ monotony to the drama behind the scenes to the exhilaration of a big performance. Neve Campbell brings sincerity and grace to the role of Ry thanks to her own training as a dancer, which enhances her performance. The film provides an inside look at the intensely focused and physically taxing world of ballet, showcasing the dedication and discipline needed by dancers.

1. Scream Franchise (1996-2022)

Neve Campbell’s portrayal of Sidney Prescott in the Scream films, a series of meta-horror films that parody and celebrate the tropes of the horror genre, has become a cultural touchstone. In the series, Sidney is the primary character and a frequent victim of the Ghostface murders. Sidney is a high school student in the fictional California town of Woodsboro in the 1996 original Scream movie.

A year after Sidney’s mother’s death, the film’s protagonist finds herself the target of a new serial killer. Campbell’s portrayal of Sidney as a vulnerable yet resourceful heroine played a large part in the film’s success and status as a modern classic. Throughout the series, Sidney evolves from a victim into a survivor, repeatedly overcoming the killers who target her and her friends.