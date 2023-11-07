The 10 most iconic horror villains matched with their Thanksgiving pie counterpart

When it comes to loosening your belt and crafting the perfect dinner plate, there’s no other food craze as colossal as Thanksgiving. And while appetizing items such as cranberry sauce and stuffing certainly rank at the top, the Fall festivities would simply be empty without the inclusion of various pies.

And just as delicious as these Thanksgiving pies are, it would feel almost meaningless to eat without something enjoyable playing on the TV in the background — especially when it’s a spine-shivering horror extravaganza. So far, we’ve already presented an intriguing lineup of the best Thanksgiving horror movies to watch this November, but we’ve yet to dive in and unfold specific horror villains and what their Thanksgiving pie counterpart would be.

So with a list of delectable pies to choose from, let’s fully examine which particular villain goes best with a hearty slice of dessert heaven.

Pinhead – Peach Cobbler Pie

Images via Entertainment Film Distributors / JoyFoodSunshine

As a notoriously beloved pie that holds all of its ingredients together, one cannot think farther than Pinhead — if not for the fact that Pinhead keeps his entire clan of Cenobites together. Much like the crust of Peach Cobbler Pie is the glue that holds the dessert together, Pinhead is undoubtedly the true ringleader of his group. Of course, you’ll have to substitute the whips and chains for vanilla ice cream — but that’s what makes it all the more interesting.

Jigsaw – Coconut Cream Pie

Images via Lionsgate / LifeMadeSimple

If you ask most Saw fans, I’d put good money on the fact that many of them adore John Kramer / Jigsaw even though they really shouldn’t. And just as Jigsaw is a guilty pleasure, as far as horror villains are concerned, it’s hard to deny that Coconut Cream Pie carries that same reputation. In fact, even those who absolutely despise coconut on its own seem to love this pie — so you can see why Jigsaw most relates to this dessert.

Hannibal Lecter – Lemon Meringue Pie

Images via Orion Pictures / Betty Crocker

For me, when I think of Lemon Meringue Pie, I think of pure sophistication and class. I think of a neat pie with a ton of flavor — which can easily be said about The Silence of the Lambs antagonist Hannibal Lecter. With the pie’s foundation embodying a sour and tart flavor with a flaky crust on the edges, there’s simply no pie that fits the cannibalistic psychiatrist better. But considering he’s a cannibal, we’ll have to worry that he might eat himself.

Chucky – Key Lime Pie

Images via MGM/UA Communications Co. / AllRecipes

Let’s be honest here — you either love Key Lime Pie or you absolutely hate it. Truthfully, the same can be said about Chucky, seeing as the killer doll often provides hilarious one-liners but also kills people. Key Lime Pie leaves you with a sour taste in your mouth and certainly gets messy, but we can’t help but love it anyway. So these qualities not only fit the pie itself, but these qualities certainly showcase the sort of villain Chucky is.

Pennywise – Sweet Potato Pie

Images via Warner Bros. / Well Plated By Erin

Now, do I really need to spell this one out for you? From the ginger found in pumpkin pie, which matches Pennywise’s hair, to the spice-inflected savory flavor, which accurately matches his wicked personality, I can’t think of a pie that fits the demonic clown better than this. That’s not to say there isn’t a small touch of sweetness in Pennywise’s repertoire — mainly found within Tim Curry’s classic version, but still, it’s there… Somehow.

Ghostface – Pecan Pie

Images via Dimension Films / Baker By Nature

Out of all the pies on this list that accurately connect to their human counterpart, Pecan Pie undoubtedly showcases exactly the kind of villain Ghostface has proven to be. With Pecan Pie, its rough and crunchy edges contain a softer, more delicate interior — which are qualities that, it could be argued, are in the same vein as perpetrators who don the Ghostface attire. Despite these characters being vicious killers, most of their motives are driven by their sensitivity, which has left them feeling hurt, abandoned, or betrayed.

Freddy Krueger – Blueberry Pie

Images via New Line Cinema / Always Eat Dessert

As complex as a horror villain can get, there’s simply no denying that Freddy Krueger, much like Blueberry Pie, is one of a kind. The delicious pie, which is easily considered to be a fan-favorite, is basically a what-you-see-is-what-you-get sort of dessert. The same reputation can be made for Freddy Krueger, who is simply a vicious monster who attacks unsuspecting victims in their sleep and makes their lives a real-life nightmare. Hey, we never said he was as sweet as blueberries.

Leatherface – Cherry Pie

Images via Bryanston Distributing Company / Shugary Sweets

Much like Leatherface, Cherry Pie is an extremely intriguing dessert with an abundance of layers. While Leatherface appears like a sadistic monster, backstory provided throughout the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies has showcased that Leatherface simply follows orders from his psychopathic family. In all honesty, he’s just used and abused because of his size and brute strength — when really he’s just sweet and innocent deep down, just like a slice of delicious cherry pie.

Jason Voorhees – Pumpkin Pie

Images via New Line Cinema / BloominThyme

As rounded and robust as pumpkin pie truly is, it’s hard to deny the fact that it’s often overlooked in favor of other pies that are actually more popular. That being said, the same can be echoed for Jason Voorhees — with an onslaught of other horror villains often favored over him. And yet, Jason still remains as savory and sought-after as pumpkin pie, with its dense flavor also proving to be true in regards to Jason’s character as a dense character with a hardened exterior.

Michael Myers – Apple Pie

Images via Universal Pictures / Delish

Quite simply, everybody loves apple pie, just like everybody loves Michael Myers. Without question, Michael is one of the most popular horror villains out there — as All-American as Mom, baseball, and apple you-know-what. All he needs is a little scoop of vanilla ice cream to go with him. When it comes time for family members to rifle through the dessert table, there’s no doubt that they’re all heading for apple pie first. In that same vein, we’d probably all head for a slice of Zaddy Myers at the horror villain table. I said what I said.