The best Thanksgiving horror movies you need to stream right now

At last, the holiday season is finally creeping through the cracks as the bone-chilling wave of Halloween fully disintegrates. But if you’re a die-hard horror fan who’s simply not ready to replace A Nightmare on Elm Street with Miracle on 34th Street just yet, then we’ve got some deliciously sinister horror movies to watch just in time for Thanksgiving.

Of course, the common rule of thumb in horror is that if there’s any sort of holiday or celebration, then there’s likely a horror movie that goes along with it. In regards to the yuletide season, then Black Christmas and Krampus usually take the cake, but it’s also fair to say that horror movies centered around Thanksgiving certainly don’t receive an equal amount of attention and praise. Naturally, it feels ludicrous in the minds of horrorhounds for stuffing and pumpkin pie to be scattered around the dinner table without a slasher spectacle playing in the background.

It’s clear that Eli Roth’s upcoming slasher extravaganza Thanksgiving is ramping up in hype and anticipation, so there’s no question it’ll be on this list in the future. But if you’re looking for a handful of divine horror flicks to indulge in right now during the bizarre limbo between Halloween and Christmas, then feast your eyes on the best Thanksgiving horror movies available to stream right now.

Escape Room (2019)

Many of us have partaken in a real-life escape room at some point in our lives, and for the most part, it’s an enjoyable experience packed with thrills and puzzles. But the escape room presented in this horror film is chock-full of nothing but sorrow and death as a group of players attempt to survive a deadly escape room during Thanksgiving break. It’s a helpful life lesson in being thankful to be alive, if you needed a silver lining.

Where to stream: Hulu

The Oath (2018)

Included in our list of coziest Thanksgiving movies, it’s clear that The Oath is a popular choice for Turkey Day marathons. And while this particular movie is more like a thriller which focuses on themes of political opposition and violence, its scariest nature bleeds through when you realize how close it hits home to the current events in the U.S. So it might not be a horror movie by actual definition, but it definitely feels incredibly scary at times.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Boogeyman (2005)

Can we just be honest and say that we were all afraid of the Boogeyman as kids? At one point or another, none of us wanted to look into our dark closets — which is exactly what happens to the protagonist named Tim in the 2005 horror flick. To confront his fears, Tim travels during Thanksgiving to his childhood home to confront the frightening entity. It’s not a cinematic masterpiece by all means, but it is a cult classic.

Where to stream: Prime Video

You’re Next (2013)

Seeing as the home invasion subgenre of horror is often considered one of the scariest, folks should hardly be surprised to see this pop up on the list. Centered around a group of masked strangers terrorizing a family during a special reunion, familial themes and the importance of kin have long been associated with Thanksgiving. Thus, the horror community has continued to push forward You’re Next as a twisted Thanksgiving horror flick — not that we’ll disagree in the slightest.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kristy (2014)

Being a college student typically merits some sort of loneliness and being broke, so when student Justine can’t fly home during Thanksgiving break, she’s forced to stay on campus. Unbeknownst to her, a cult of killers known as “Kristys” are also frolicking around the campus and set their sights on targeting and stalking Justine. It’s basically Home Alone on steroids with heaps of blood and violence, but that’s perfect for gorehounds.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Pilgrim (2019)

As part of Hulu’s incredible Into The Dark series, Pilgrim shines as a beacon of light and stands on its own two feet as one of the best Thanksgiving horror flicks. After a woman plans a thought-provoking performance for Thanksgiving by hiring “Pilgrims,” the actors portraying these characters eventually turn sinister and send the whole experience through the ringer. It’s a spine-tingling masterpiece that deserves to be streamed this November.

Where to stream: Hulu

Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead (2006)

With a title like the one listed above, it needs no explanation on why this is one of the best Thanksgiving horror movies ever created. Directed by the brilliant Lloyd Kaufman, the horror flick — which has never actually been considered a Thanksgiving movie — centers around possessed zombie chickens which overthrow a fast-food joint built on top of a Native American burial ground. It’s ridiculously campy and over-the-top silly, but it’s exactly what’s needed to have a fantastic Thanksgiving horror marathon this year.

Where to stream: Tubi

Blood Rage (1987)

Everybody knows how absolutely bizarre and insanely captivating the ‘80s were in regards to over-the-top movies, and Blood Rage is certainly no different than the rest. In the unforgettable slasher spectacle, an escaped mental patient goes on a complete rampage and warpath in a sort of intense sibling rivalry which has remained in horror fanatics’ minds for years. It’s definitely not a cinematic masterpiece by any count, but you’ve got to give this epic cult classic a watch.

Where to stream: Prime Video

ThanksKilling (2008)

Yes, this is one of those “so bad that it’s somehow good” horror movies, which is exactly why it deserves a spot on this list. Embracing all-things-chaotic, this low-budget slasher centers around a demonically possessed turkey that hunts down a group of victims and demands nothing but pain and carnage. It doesn’t sound like the typical family-friendly movie fit for Thanksgiving, but that’s what makes it all the more intriguing. Plus, the special effects in this film are gnarly.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Black Friday (2021)

One of the most exciting concepts surrounding Thanksgiving actually occurs the day after during Black Friday — a nationwide cultural phenomenon which features an abundance of deals and sales across various retail stores. That being said, it should hardly come as a surprise that this 2021 horror flick would wind up on this list. Featuring horror veteran Bruce Campbell, the movie showcases store employees that have to fend off a pack of zombie shoppers. This is SO campy, but damn, we love it.

Where to stream: Prime Video