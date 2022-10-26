DC Comics has a seemingly endless supply of popular superheroes that people would love to see more of, but their roster of obscure characters is just as impressive. The big names are all very cool, but there’s something exciting about seeing a lesser-known character rise up through the ranks and make a name for themselves. Who doesn’t like to see an underdog do the impossible?

This list consists of valuable characters that could really use some attention. DC Comics has had so many great storylines over the years that it’s mind-boggling that we haven’t seen more come to the forefront. Not all of these characters will be obscure to comic book fans, but the general public will likely not consider them household names like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. With Dwayne Johnson ushering in a new era after the success of Black Adam, it’s possible we could be seeing more characters come to the forefront, such as…

Ambush Bug

DC Comics isn’t grim and dark all the time and Ambush Bug is one of the absolute zaniest characters ever. He first appeared in DC Comics Presents #52 by Paul Kupperberg and Keith Giffen, and his real name was Irwin Schwab, though that can’t fully be trusted because of his mental issues. He has the ability to teleport, and he’s actually aware that he’s in a comic book, so he often breaks the fourth wall. He started off as a villain, but he wasn’t one that could be taken all that seriously. In recent times, he’s operated as somewhat of a hero, but his Looney Tunes-level antics make him more of a pest to the rest of the DC Universe. It would still be fun to see what antics Ambush Bug would get up to in an off-the-wall superhero comedy.

Azrael

Azrael is one of the most badass characters with a story that would feel fresh amongst the current crop of repetitive superhero franchises. Created by Denny O’Neil, Joe Quesada, and Peter Milligan, Jean-Paul believed that he was a normal student at Gotham University, until his father came to his apartment, bloody and dying, and learned of his family history. His dad was Azrael, a vengeance-seeking warrior who works at the behest of the Order of St. Dumas in Switzerland. After Jean-Paul has to get rid of his father’s body, he travels to Switzerland and begins his training—though technically, it had already begun. His genetic structure had already been experimented on to make him into a peak fighter. He eventually returned to Gotham to fight crime alongside the Bat-family, and he had a brief stint as Batman in the early 1990s. Seeing Azrael’s story unfold onscreen would be a delight, not to mention his Suit of Sorrows is one of the most badass costumes ever created.

Batgirl/Cassandra Cain

Cassandra Cain was featured in the Birds of Prey movie, but she wasn’t the comic-accurate version fans know and love. She was created by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott, and she’s one of the absolute best martial artists in the DCU. She can even give Batman a run for his vast amounts of money. She’s the daughter of martial artists Lady Shiva and David Cain, and she was literally made for battle. David Cain didn’t teach her to speak, only to fight, which meant that her understanding of her body and others was frighteningly efficient. It’s not until she kills someone that it breaks her of her conditioning, and she joins the Bat-family, who take her in as one of their own. Cassandra’s story would show how someone can persevere despite how they were raised. Having Batgirl find her voice under the tutelage of the original Barbara Gordon would be inspiring in a whole new way.

Nubia/Wonder Woman

Although Nubia debuted in Wonder Woman #204 (1973) by Don Heck and Robert Kanigher and considered the first Black DC superheroine, she’s only just now really coming into prominence. She was reborn from the Well of Souls at the same time as Princess Diana, and they were considered sisters. She possesses all the powers of the Amazons, and she’s been the guardian of Doom’s Doorway in the underground caves of Themyscira. There, she protected the island from monsters and proved her worth to Queen Hippolyta to be crowned Queen of the Amazons. An adaption of Nubia & the Amazons by Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams makes all the sense in the world. It would show her rise to her new esteemed role and defending the island from danger would be thrilling to see.

Deadman

Deadman is a character that the public would love. He was created by Carmine Infantino and Arnold Drake, and he first appeared in Strange Adventures #205 (1967). Boston Brand was a circus acrobat who was killed by “the Hook.” The Hindu goddess, Rama Kushna, grants Boston the power to possess living beings in his search for his killer. Along the way, he helps others find justice themselves. Deadman is such a likable character, despite his ghostly appearance. He’s got such a big heart and a great sense of humor, and his story also works as a meditation on spirituality and life after death. Audiences would be rooting for him the whole way.

Detective Chimp

Detective Chimp is one of the world’s greatest detectives. He is also a chimpanzee. His first appearance was in The Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog (1952) by Carmine Infantino and John Broome, and he’s much more than a punchline. The chimp was captured and trained to answer questions of a detective nature in an act titled, “Bobo the Detective Chimp.” In truth, he was being given signals to answer the questions correctly, but he was learning. Soon, Bobo would be doing the real thing. He helped solve the case of the murder of his missing trainer thanks to his increased intelligence, and when he goes to the Fountain of Youth, he gains the ability to speak. His talents would bring him to other higher levels of the DCU as a helpful detective when there’s an answer that needs solving. He’s worked with Shadow Pact and the Justice League Dark, but his story is strong enough to stand on its own.

Scandal Savage

It’s very rare for a character inspired by another character to be taken seriously, but Scandal Savage has really made a name for herself. She first appeared in Villains United by Gail Simone and Dale Eaglesham, and she’s the daughter of immortal supervillain Vandal Savage. He’s a ruthless barbarian who’s affected the course of history for thousands of years and continues to seek to conquer the world. Vandal had sired many kids over the years he’s been alive, and he typically killed them. However, he’s always had a special place in his heart for his daughter and trained her to be a fighter. She’s got healing abilities and lamentation blades and makes an excellent fighter, but her father’s control over her pushed her away. Vandal attacked her team, the Secret Six, and her girlfriend, Knockout, in an effort to convince her to make him an heir. Scandal had to defeat her father in battle to stop him. Who wouldn’t want to see a daughter breaking free from a terrible father and forging her own path?

Animal Man

Animal Man/Buddy Baker has the rare honor of having one of the best comic book runs despite not being an A-list character. He first appeared in Strange Adventures #180 by Dave Wood, and he’s got the powers of the animal kingdom. Unlike Beast Boy, who transforms physically, Animal Man takes the abilities of animals and remains in human form. In Grant Morrison’s run, Animal Man’s story is given originality as he balances home life, being a father and a husband, while trying to fight crime. He slowly realizes that he’s become part of a story, and he’s had his origin story altered by aliens who were the ones that gave him his powers. It’s a meta tale that will make you respect Buddy on a whole new level.

Power Girl

Power Girl’s story is a little convoluted, but her live-action debut would be able to streamline it for audiences. She’s a Kryptonian with the strength to match and first appeared in All-Star Comics #58 (1976) by Gerry Conway and Ric Estrada. At one time, it was believed that she was Superman’s cousin, but it wasn’t that simple. In the major event, Infinite Crisis, we learn that she’s the cousin of Kal-L, the Superman from Earth-2, and she’s finally able to get answers to her past. She’s come to play an important part in the Justice Society of America, eventually becoming the superteam’s first chairwoman. Her live-action debut could considerably raise her profile.

Son of Vulcan

Son of Vulcan has so much unrealized potential. There have been others who’ve taken the mantle of Vulcan, but Miguel Devante would be the perfect choice to adapt for live action. Son of Vulcan by Scott Beatty and Keron Grant tells his story. The White Martians created a metavirus thousands of years ago, and the metagene was passed from host to host by physical contact. It led to the creation of the Vulcans, who passed down this metavirus for the purpose of destroying the volatile White Martians. Miguel was an orphan who was taken hostage by the Floronic Man. He was saved by Erich Thonius, the original Vulcan, who frees Miguel and instructs him to help the other hostages. The boy steps up to the plate and made Miguel his sidekick, but it doesn’t last for long. The White Martian, A’morr A’mokk, killed Vulcan, and Miguel has to take up the mantle earlier than he expected. This would be an interesting take on a superhero narrative about a kid who has to quickly grow into an influential role.