The 5 Avengers Kang has most likely met (and killed) before

A preview for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed that this version of Kang the Conquerer that we see in the movie is different from the one we originally saw in Loki. This multiverse-traveling human revealed that he fought the Avengers multiple times to the point where they’re all a blur to him.

Considering that this person traveled to different universes and fought (and killed) different superheroes, surely Thor isn’t the only one he’s killed. There are other potential Marvel heroes out there that Kang has faced and here are the reasons why that may be the case for these unfortunate Avenger variants.

5. Loki

As mentioned in the film, Kang has met Thor before. So it wouldn’t be any surprise if he met Loki as well. After all, season two of Loki will have the TVA under new management, under a new Kang. So don’t be shocked if Kang somewhat recognizes the variant through other versions of Loki that he’s met. Or what I’m writing here is just a giant spoiler for season two, and I didn’t realize it until the show is released.

4. America Chaves

America Chavez may be one of the few Avengers who might be a worthy adversary against Kang. Both have powers that travel the multiverse, so it wouldn’t be any surprise if the two crossed paths during their multiverse and time-traveling adventures. And as seen in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, America started as someone who’s unable to control her powers.

I don’t see a situation where Kang would go after someone with similar powers, especially if it’s someone who might have accidentally winded up in front of him.

3. Captain America

It wouldn’t be an Avengers battle without a potential fight between Captain America and Kang the Conqueror. While it is unlikely for us to see that fight in the current MCU due to him being old and passing down the shield to The Falcon, it’s easy to imagine a what-if situation where instead of Thanos, it was Kang that the original Avengers had to face. And if that’s the case, Captain America will be someone who would lead the charge in that battle.

2. Scarlet Witch

Do you know who else has the ability to somewhat traverse through the multiverse? The Scarlet Witch. So it wouldn’t be shocking if she would cross paths with Kang the Conqurer in one way or another. Also, in the Marvel Comics, Kang was after the Scarlet Witch in hopes to find the Celestial Madonna and be the father of that being’s child. So it’s no stretch to see the possibility of these two clashing somewhere in the far reaches of the multiverse.

1. Vision

In the comics, Iron Lad ended up fulfilling his destiny to become the conqueror he was meant to be. So in order to keep the Young Avengers running, the old Iron Lad armor was filled with young Kang’s memories, emotions, and brain patterns and ended up as the new Vision. I say this because there could be a situation where an older Kang fought multiple Visions in order to find the one that’s based on his younger variant’s “consciousness.”

Perhaps he saw it as a liability to his plans to rule the multiverse but has no idea what it looks like, and only knows that it goes by Vision. Now, this is some multiversal man-hunt for one Avenger is something worth watching.

These five Avengers are more likely to have their butts (and lives) handed to them if they were to have met and face Kang in another timeline. And while we won’t know for sure until we learn about this new MCU baddie, these heroes are the ones more likely to be capable to face the conquer in the MCU multiverse.