The 5th and mercifully final entry in a franchise that states a compelling case for being the worst in human history bows out at #1 on streaming

As the old saying goes, there’s an ass for virtually every seat in the world, but even that struggles to make sense of After Everything allowing what’s got to be one of the worst franchises in recorded history to make it all the way to a fifth and final installment.

The first four entries – After, After We Collided, After We Fell, and After Every Happy – managed to gather a combined total of 31 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, putting the saga’s average at less than eight percent. The finale hasn’t been rated on the aggregation site as of yet, but it would be fair to say we’re not talking about a classic here.

via Voltage Pictures

And yet, the target audience can’t get enough of the never-ending and insipidly turgid romance between Hero Fiennes-Tiffin’s Hardin Scott and Josephine Langford’s Tessa Young, with the audience average on Rotten Tomatoes working out a head-scratching median of 71.5. Evidently, the fandom is rabid to see how things shake out, which has been made clear by After Everything debuting at number one on Prime Video in every single country in which it was added to the content library, per FlixPatrol.

Sex Education‘s Mimi Keene is among the new additions to the ensemble, which has burned through three directors and a multitude of screenwriters for the sake of flaming cinematic garbage. All good – or bad, in this instance – things must come to an end, though, and it’s with merciful relief the interminable adventures of the star-crossed lovers has drawn to a close.

Unless you’re one of its alarmingly dedicated and vociferous supporters, in which case we apologize for pointing out that the thing you’ve invested in for five movies could barely rustle up a half-decent review to save its life.