‘There are so many different avenues to explore’: A recently-concluded Netflix juggernaut can’t seem to stop dropping spin-off hints

Even though the series only drew to a close less than two weeks ago, several key creatives involved with Netflix’s critically-acclaimed, audience-adored, and globally successful Sex Education can’t seem to stop themselves from dropping teases that spin-offs may or may not be on the cards.

Of course, given the huge viewing figures racked up by the raucous teen comedy across the duration of its four-season run, you’d expect the streaming service would be more than thrilled to return to Moordale for a brand new set of debauched and emotionally touching adventures, even if it would necessitate an entirely new cast.

via IMDb

That being said, it’s best to let it rest for at least a little while if not a long time, seeing as subscribers have only just bid farewell to the beloved gang of residents who made the show what it is. On the other hand, creator Laurie Nunn admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that there are opportunities there should the recently-ended saga become a priority once again.

“There are so many different avenues to explore Moordale more. I’ve really loved some of the new characters that have come into series four. I think it would be really cool to maybe see some more of them. But, to be honest, I’m not really thinking about any spin-offs right now. I’m just sort of taking a break and getting to know what my brain feels without writing Sex Education for a bit.”

Nunn might not be considering offshoots at this moment in time, but if Netflix comes calling with a burlap sack full of cash, then it’s reasonable to expect her mind could possibly be changed.