‘That would be amazing, there’s a lot of rich ground’: A steamy Netflix series that only ended last week already threatening a resurrection

Throughout a four-season run that saw it snowball in popularity to become one of the biggest episodic hits at Netflix’s disposal, Sex Education lived up to its title in many more ways than one.

There was plenty of sex, no small amount of education, and even a recurring theme that saw audiences educated about sex in its many ways, means, methods, shapes, and forms. Despite only ending last week, though, talk of a dreaded continuation has already started rearing its head.

Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2022

Of course, this isn’t the first time the show has been subject of spin-off chatter ahead of its grand finale, but this time it’s director Alyssa McClelland weighing in with her thoughts on a prospective offshoot or reunion that would get the band back together, even if she didn’t settle on a solitary candidate while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

“That would be amazing. I haven’t heard anything. But you know, there’s a lot of rich ground for all of them. As I said: The 20-year reunion, who knows? That in itself could be an episode or something. Maybe a movie. Oh, gosh. I mean, all of them. I’m kind of obsessed about where all of them end up: Aimee, Adam, Eric, Otis. I want to know what they all end up doing. I don’t know if I could pick one. I’d sort of get too curious about all of them.”

Believe it or not, ending a series and then having it act as a definitive end is entirely possible despite what the industry repeatedly wants us to think, but on the other side of the coin, it’s hard to imagine Netflix not at least attempting to convince one of Sex Education‘s key creatives that there are more stories to be told outside of the core crew.