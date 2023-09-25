‘Hey, where’s all the work? Where’s all my scenes?’: The intimacy coordinator on a raunchy Netflix favorite happy to sit on the sidelines

As you can no doubt infer from the title regardless of whether or not you’re one of the millions to have launched it to a status as one of Netflix’s biggest hits, Sex Education is not one for audiences of a prudish disposition.

The taboo-tackling series has shattered barriers and blazed trails across its four-season run, bowing out last week with a final run of episodes that may have ended up becoming too unwieldy for its own good, but still debuted as the single most-watched episodic offering at the streaming service’s disposal.

Image via Netflix

Despite what its name promises, though, there wasn’t a voluminous amount of sex in Sex Education‘s final run, at least compared to what had come before. That was entirely by design, with intimacy coordinator David Thackerary explaining to The Wrap that despite having less work to do, the storylines and characters were always going to take precedence.

“I was also like, Hey, where’s all the work? Where’s all my scenes? But like it actually makes sense for the season. It’s about other things. It’s about other journeys, not necessarily all about the intimacy. This season felt different from the previous ones. There’s a real maturity for the characters’ journey now. You can really feel the difference from Season 2 to where they are now. Enjoy seeing your favorite characters on screen one last time. Enjoy the stories that are told and for what Sex Education is all about, and take one fundamental lesson which is make sure you have consent and have open communication with your partner.”

There was far too much narrative heavy lifting to be done for Sex Education to spend an excessive amount of time in the bedroom – or wherever its raunchy roster of favorites tend to do their business – but it hardly sanded down its edges before bowing out, either.