A rare Netflix original allowed to outrun the axe and end on its own terms jumps before it gets pushed and lands at #1 in 54 countries

Among a deluge of almost nonstop cancellations, any Netflix series being afforded the opportunity to end on its own terms is an opportunity that needs to be seized with both hands, not that Sex Education was ever in any danger of being axed before its time.

After all, the series has evolved to become one of the biggest hits the streaming service has to offer, and you’d imagine the platform would have been more than happy to keep on churning out new seasons for as long as possible. Obviously, there’s only so long the core cast can convince as teenagers before they’re pushing 30 – or hit the milestone in Ncuti Gatwa’s case – so it feels like the right time to call it a day.

Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix ©

Season 4 might be the most meandering and unfocused stretch of Sex Education, but it’s a forgivable sin when every major story thread needs to be wrapped up and put to bet. Not that anybody seems to mind, though, seeing as the long-awaited return of the trailblazing, groundbreaking, and insanely popular show has done exactly what was expected of it by debuting at the very summit of the global charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the Moordale gang have burst back onto the scene and grabbed hold of the number one spot in 54 countries around the world to blow any and all episodic competition out of the water, having entered the Top 10 in 89 nations in total. That’s almost certain to rise over the weekend once everyone gets their binge on, but it’s a stellar debut nonetheless.

Spin-offs have been teased, and as much as fans would be thrilled with the prospect, there’s also the danger of undoing the goodwill generated by Sex Education throughout its existence, so maybe it’s the smarter play to simply leave it be as the phenomenon it is.