‘The Adam Project’ dominates competition in Nielsen streaming charts

Netflix’s The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds is the most-streamed movie.

As per the Nielson rankings for the week of March 21 to March 27, the sci-fi time-traveling movie held the top spot with an accumulated 1.19 billion streaming minutes viewed. Behind it is Disney Plus’ Turning Red at 977 million and Encanto at 719 million.

The Adam Project tells the story of a 12-year-old boy named Adam Reed (Walker Scobell) who’s having a hard time at school and dealing with the loss of his father. One night he comes across his older self (played by Reynolds) who accidentally lands in 2022 while he was time-traveling from 2050 and the two of them embark on a mission to save the future.

Reynolds has proven time and time again that his movies are certified hits given his string of recent releases that have garnered high viewership numbers, whether it was the video game action-adventure Free Guy, the star-studded Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and now the sci-fi adventure flick, The Adam Project.

It was announced recently that Scobell will play the titular role in the Disney Plus series Percy Jackson and given his exceptional performance in the Netflix film, viewers as expecting to young star to do the justice to the character prior cinematic adaptations failed to deliver.

The Adam Project is available to stream on Netflix.