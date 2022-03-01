‘The Adam Project’ gets ’80s sci-fi inspired poster ahead of Netflix debut

Fresh off his 2021 streaming blockbuster Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds is set to return to Netflix this month with what could well be another of the platform’s biggest movies ever. The Adam Project, which reunites Reynolds with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, sees the Deadpool actor team up with his younger self in what promises to be a thrilling time-travel action/adventure film with cross-generational appeal.

Unsurprisingly, given that Levy is also a producer on Stranger Things, The Adam Project owes a big debt to sci-fi films of the 1980s, with the trailers revealing a definite old-fashioned Amblin feel to it. That influence is brought to the fore with this new ’80s-style poster, as shared by Netflix this Tuesday morning. Catch it via the gallery below:

The one-sheet also showcases the major star power the movie has going for it. Below Reynolds on the poster, we have newcomer Walker Scobell as the younger version of Reynolds’ character Adam, as well as Zoe Saldana as space gun-toting love interest Laura and Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner as Adam’s parents, Louis and Ellie Reed. With three Marvel superheroes sharing the screen, this one is a must-watch for MCU fans. Not to mention that lovers of 2000s rom-com 13 Going on 30 will be excited to see Ruffalo and Garner playing a couple again.

Focusing on the older Adam journeying back to the 1980s to enlist his younger self in helping solve the mystery of their father’s disappearance, The Adam Project has received extremely positive notices so far, with early reactions proclaiming it to be a “masterpiece” with a lot of heart and depth. Reynolds himself has compared the picture to a string of ’80s classics, like E.T. and Back to the Future, so the bar is definitely set high for this one.

Hopefully, The Adam Project will live up to the hype when it premieres on Netflix this March 11.