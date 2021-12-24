‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ may have been certifiably insane

As you may have noticed, there’s been a groundswell of support surrounding The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which would have been unthinkable this time last year, never mind back in 2014 when Andrew Garfield’s sequel turned out to be the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing outing the web-slinger has ever endured in live-action.

Third and fourth installments already had release dates locked in, before Sony scrapped its second Spidey franchise in favor of getting in bed with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, which has definitely worked out very well for all parties so far. Based on what we know about The Amazing Spider-Man 3, though, it would have been bonkers, and not in a good way.

Venom Takes Over On Awesome Amazing Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The second chapter almost snapped under the weight of its own ambitious world-building, but Murphy’s Multiverse have done some digging, uncovered as many confirmed and hypothetical story points as possible, with the end result being a synopsis of sorts that paints The Amazing Spider-Man 3 as a certifiably insane superhero blockbuster.

Richard Parker returned from the dead in TASM2‘s deleted coda, and Denis Leary hinted that Captain Stacy would be brought back via a resurrection formula. Chris Cooper’s Norman Osborn would also rise from the grave to lead the Sinister Six, the identity of The Gentleman would be revealed, and it may have been a bastardized adaptation of the iconic Clone Saga, that would have Peter battling a sextet of villains on top of the resurrections of people who’d already died.

Fans might want The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in the wake of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but not like this. Not like this.