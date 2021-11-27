Fans are glad Sony never went through with original ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ ending

One of the weekend’s major Twitter crazes has seen fans rank every Spider-Man movie in order of best to worst, and it’s been generating plenty of hot takes. For the most part, Sam Raimi’s first sequel and Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse seem to be coming out on top more often than not, but there’s little love for The Amazing Spider-Man duology.

It would be fair to say that Andrew Garfield was a great fit for the title role, but he ended up getting lost in the shuffle when Sony decided to place an increased focus on world-building at the expense of the web-slinger. Remember when all the marketing to the first chapter promised us ‘The Untold Story’? And then we got Peter being bitten by a radioactive spider and Uncle Ben getting killed.

The alternate ending for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was wild and crazy sh*t, and it would have been a jarring conclusion following the emotional death of Gwen Stacy. Campbell Scott’s Richard Parker was set to show up alive and well, paying off his multiple flashbacks, but a viral tweet has fans thankful that it never happened.

This ending for TASM 2 would’ve been WILD! #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/7WwJAsly4I — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 26, 2021

This actually would made it worse. lol

This will just show that he is a trash Peter Parker adaptation. This scene just show that he didn't gained "a great power", he was destined to this power because only him could awaken this. — ramzaq (@ramzaq01) November 27, 2021

Literally would’ve made no sense good scene but idk how it would’ve fit in — Mohamad Albukai (@mohablondie) November 26, 2021

andrew's character is based on his father's death mainly, that would make that shitty movie even worse — wobbu | fixado (@W0bbu_) November 27, 2021

This might be one of the most overhyped scenes in film history. This ending woulda made zero sense according to the story. This ending woulda left us confused not us “ wanting more “ — #Thvrty (@thvrty) November 27, 2021

It would have been bad. That entire storyline is bad. The movie is much better without it. As proven by multiple fan edits that remove it 🙂 — Lee Swain (@parabolee) November 27, 2021

Nah… That would be too much — Kontoru (@Muhamma74509142) November 27, 2021

Appear at ANY time of his son life: Nah

Appear when his brother dies: Nah

Appear when His son gets bitten by a spider and become SM: Nah

One of his friends turns into a Lizard and tries to destroy NY: Nah — Stevee (@NameisStevee) November 27, 2021

Secret agents Richard and Mary Parker dropped into The Amazing Spider-Man melting pot would have made things even more convoluted, and while it’s a shame Garfield didn’t get the movies he deserved, he might be back on our screens next month to make up for it.