Many were very skeptical when they first heard that Chris Pratt would be voicing the iconic character of Mario in the upcoming Nintendo film. That skepticism remains today, but morbid curiosity has many waiting in anticipation to finally hear the actor’s attempt at the classic Mario voice to determine whether or not it will be the train wreck they imagine. With less than two days until the teaser trailer for the yet-to-be-titled film drops, people are going mad on Twitter.

The film has an interesting cast of comedic actors – well you didn’t expect it to be a drama now did you? Alongside Pratt is Jack Black playing the villainous Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day as Luigi, probably the only one in the cast to claim any Italian heritage. Joining them is also Anna Taylor-Joy and Princess Peach and Michael Keegan as Toad. Casting Pratt as Mario had many raising an eyebrow as they simply cannot imagine the Guardians of the Galaxy actor in the role.

In a tweet posted by the actor almost a full year ago he “teased” his Mario voice, which was of course a joke to throw us all off, for better or for worse the actor wanted us to sweat it out for a year. Without any knowledge as to how Pratt will pull off the high-pitched, over-the-top Italian accent, many are anxiously awaiting the trailer release.

Less than a week until we finally see Chris Pratt Mario pic.twitter.com/QUaE2aZZON — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) September 30, 2022

Though fans are blown away by the poster, it is a bittersweet feeling.

It’s looks phenomenal and then we have to hear Chris pratt’s voice come out of Mario’s mouth 😭 https://t.co/WQ3hPzGAeG — Descendant of HHN Destruction (@hecallsmePP) October 4, 2022

Though the poster has given some a flicker of hope since the news Pratt would play the iconic plumber.

[seeing chris pratt] lmao. what a stupid idea. i cant believe they did this



[seeing the first poster] the mario movie is going to make three trillion dollars — yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) October 4, 2022

Maybe not enough for everyone though.

this poster got me optimistic as fuck and then i remembered that chris pratt's voice is gonna be coming out of him https://t.co/KYjnd7Lb0I — Cat (@CatalystNB) October 4, 2022

Some are imagining the coming day as some sort of cataclysmic event.

the second chris pratt mario opens his mouth in the trailer being on here is going to be a combination of the day the queen died and the day the cats trailer dropped — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) September 26, 2022

This user feels like hearing Pratt’s Mario voice is just one more tragic thing to add to the already bleak world.

A lonely, damaged, hopeless nation braces itself to hear Chris Pratt's Mario voice — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) October 4, 2022

Some are already theorising that the actor won’t even stick with the voice throughout and it will be a complete fob off.

You know for a fact Chris Pratt is going to do the “Here we gooo!” In Mario’s voice and then cough awkwardly, then switch to his Chris Pratt voice

I hate that that’s 99% surely going to happen https://t.co/XiuStEIaQ9 — Boonder 👻🎃Adult Voice Actress✨ (@CinderDryadVA) October 4, 2022

But not to worry, Jack Black is also in it, and for some that might be enough to redeem the film overall.

Man everyone is talking about Chris Pratt and his Mario voice, I'm over here just want to see Jack Black as Bowser brings out a saxophone. pic.twitter.com/FQPg6jrPfS — FG…?🦑 (@Sleepy_FG) October 4, 2022

Fears may be confirmed or surprise relief may be had when the trailer is released on Oct. 6. No doubt Twitter will once again be flooded by comments of all kinds on the day and the topic will doubtless be trending. The film is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023.