Matt Reeves’ The Batman may be coming to HBO Max tomorrow, but that hasn’t stopped audiences from checking out Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight on the big screen before it comes to streaming.

In fact, the blockbuster comic book adaptation has now entered very ratified air in its seventh weekend, becoming just the fifth movie released since the end of 2019 to crack $750 million at the global box office, and only the third Hollywood production to reach the benchmark.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is of course almost a billion dollars ahead of the competition, but that shouldn’t detract from The Batman‘s latest accomplishment. Chinese films The Battle at Lake Changjin and Hi, Mom earned over 99% of their respective $902 million and $822 million hauls on local shores, with No Time to Die the only other title to have out-performed Reeves’ superhero mystery thriller after topping out at $774 million.

Naturally, Warner Bros. were quick to issue a celebratory statement, which came courtesy of distribution chief Jeff Goldstein.

“The incredible response we’ve seen at theaters across the country is a testament to both the enduring power of this iconic DC superhero and the huge appetite out there to experience great movies on the big screen. We congratulate everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone.”

'The Batman' Character Posters 1 of 5

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

The Batman may not have come close to ten figures as some had been expecting and many were hoping, but it’s an outstanding achievement for any flick to hit $750 million in the pandemic era, never mind one that runs for close to three hours.