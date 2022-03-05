‘The Batman’ director says he’d love to use an iconic villain one day

By now, the chances are high that you’ve seen The Batman, Matt Reeves’ acclaimed and often jaw-dropping reboot of the DC Comics icon.

On top of establishing Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, the movie also acts as an origin story of sorts for Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. All three were alive and well by the time the credits rolled, and with the latter getting an HBO Max spinoff out of the bargain, the BatVerse is expanding at a rapid rate.

The Batman may have teased one legendary villain towards the end of the story, but Reeves is already planning much further ahead than that. During a recent Q&A session hosted by Twitter Movies, the filmmaker admitted that another fan favorite is very high on his wish-list.

“There’s so many. I think Hush is a really interesting one to do. There are just—I’ll choose Hush. But that doesn’t mean the next one will be Hush, I just want to say there are so many, and what we would do next, what we’re going to do next, if we have that opportunity, is… it’s still in the planning stages, and I have a lot of ideas, so please don’t latch onto this and say they’re doing a Hush movie. But that is a character that I love that I would love to see done, and maybe we’ll get the opportunity to do it. But there are many.

With sequel talks already underway, not to mention three TV shows focusing on Farrell’s Oz, the Gotham City Police Department, and Arkham Asylum, there’s a ton of content coming down the pipeline. It’s surely not a coincidence that at one stage during The Batman the word “HUSH” is projected in huge capital letters for all to see, and Reeves has already been teasing the trail of breadcrumbs he’s left behind that are set to inform the future of the franchise.