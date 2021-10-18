The Batman Fans Already Obsessing Over BatCat Relationship
During the DC FanDome panel that culminated in the release of the latest trailer for The Batman, a lot of time was dedicated to director Matt Reeves pointing out the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, who’d been friends for a while before they even joined the Dark Knight’s latest reboot.
Once we got to see the footage, it was clear why the filmmaker was so keen to stress how well the two stars got along, because the dynamic between Bruce Wayne’s costumed alter ego and Selina Kyle’s thief looks to be one of the major driving forces behind the entire story.
There was nothing about The Batman promo that fans didn’t love, and as you can see from the reactions below, the BatCat shippers were out in full force to voice their excitement.
Kravitz teased that Selina’s evolution into Catwoman will be a slow-burning process, so that means there’s going to be much more to come from the duo in the inevitable sequels to The Batman. We could be seeing the BatCat relationship drive an entire franchise’s worth of stories as Pattinson and his opposite number continue to grow more comfortable in their roles, something the fanbase has thrown their support behind a full five months before the first installment’s release.