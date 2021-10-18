The Batman Fans Already Obsessing Over BatCat Relationship

During the DC FanDome panel that culminated in the release of the latest trailer for The Batman, a lot of time was dedicated to director Matt Reeves pointing out the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, who’d been friends for a while before they even joined the Dark Knight’s latest reboot.

Once we got to see the footage, it was clear why the filmmaker was so keen to stress how well the two stars got along, because the dynamic between Bruce Wayne’s costumed alter ego and Selina Kyle’s thief looks to be one of the major driving forces behind the entire story.

There was nothing about The Batman promo that fans didn’t love, and as you can see from the reactions below, the BatCat shippers were out in full force to voice their excitement.

Two broken kids navigating through a twisted city, trying their best to protect the invisible (even if in divergant ways), learning to trust & seek comfort in each-other while navigating their mission. Bruce & Selina’s chemistry is already so palpable & powerful! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/O5pafqJbZe — joshua 🧸 (@JoshuaXXManuel) October 16, 2021

This shot alone is encompassing the nature of relationship between Bruce and Selina 🥲 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/6bvNlFPE9o — Zan (@_zanst) October 17, 2021

Catwoman and Batman on a rooftop



The Long Halloween x #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/hz3lofRupD — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) October 17, 2021

New Posters For The Batman Revealed Ahead Of DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This just screams Batman and Catwoman’s chemistry that they have in the comics! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/jtJLhq64AQ — thelectricfire10 (NWH Hype Era) (@thelectricfire) October 16, 2021

I was offline pretty much all day yesterday and I have to say is that these two are perfect and this silhouette alone is the Catwoman and Batman romance we have deserved and haven't gotten in decades of movies.



LOOK AT THEM. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/AcsG6I2JzB — Kate Espooky⁷ (@OhMyMithrandir) October 17, 2021

Kravitz teased that Selina’s evolution into Catwoman will be a slow-burning process, so that means there’s going to be much more to come from the duo in the inevitable sequels to The Batman. We could be seeing the BatCat relationship drive an entire franchise’s worth of stories as Pattinson and his opposite number continue to grow more comfortable in their roles, something the fanbase has thrown their support behind a full five months before the first installment’s release.