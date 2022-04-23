'The Batman' Fans Are Loving Matt Reeves' Commentary Track

Matt Reeves' commentary track for 'The Batman' is revealing a ton of interesting trivia about the movie and its hidden themes.

With the release of Matt Reeves’ three-hour epic The Batman on digital platforms, fans now have the opportunity to rewatch the Robert Pattinson-led reboot through the director’s lens.

Despite all the references and narrative motifs that viewers have unearthed so far, it seems the commentary track is still chock-full of hidden subtleties that provide a much more profound reading into the $750 million box office success.

The online community has since taken to social media to share some of the director’s most crucial insights, mostly revolving around the main character himself, or how the movie’s ensemble — including Penguin, Carmine Falcone, Catwoman, and James Gordon — react to this particular iteration of the Caped Crusader.

At one point, Reeves talks about Bruce’s jealousy and how it defines his relationship with Selina Kyle.

“He’s just intensely jealous because he’s so drawn to her, but he also has a completely naive view of her. It’s like he imagines somehow there’s this romance between them, and it really has a basis in nothing other than his immaturity.”



-Matt Reeves commentary

The director also describes the Dark Knight as a “force of nature” when he’s slowly approaching Colin Farrell’s Penguin after that insane car chase sequence.

matt reeves on the upside down pov shot: 'you're in the penguin's eyes here and you see, in this mythic way, what having this masked, caped vigilante looks like as he comes towards you – he's like a force of nature…'

Reeves never wastes an opportunity to tease fans about what’s to come from his Batman universe in the future. Speaking about the movie’s final somber moments, the filmmaker revealed that the next time Bruce and Selina meet, “they might be even further on opposite sides.”

reeves' commentary on this scene: 'two people who want to be together but they're not going to be. and that of course leads into the deliciousness of when they'll meet again and how the next time they meet they might be even further on opposite sides…' 🥲

This version of the World’s Greatest Detective is not yet an aspirational hero, highlighted by the fact that he spends most of the film angrily beating the guano out of almost everyone he comes across. According to Reeves, even the signature vehicular sequence was triggered by Penguin trying to kill Selina, and thus driving Bruce over the edge.

matt reeves on the car chase scene: 'the idea that penguin was about to kill selina and batman is gonna come out of the shadows like a monster (…) you see the obsessive lengths at this stage in his career…'

As you can see for yourself, Reeves’ commentary is quite discerning, as one user pointed out by posting a clip from Alfred and Bruce’s heart-to-heart.

matt reeves’ commentary is honestly so mind blowing

matt reeves' commentary is honestly so mind blowing

Unfortunately, the commentary track is currently only available via iTunes, so make sure that you don’t mistakenly purchase The Batman from other digital stores, should you wish to sit through the DC blockbuster with the added bonus of having the director diving deep beneath the surface.