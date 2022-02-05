‘The Batman’ image offers best look yet at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

Even with the marketing campaign kicking into high gear now that we’re less than a month away from The Batman coming to theaters, it’s still been difficult to catch a great glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit, which is understandable when the iconic superhero prefers to go about his business under the cover of darkness.

It would defeat the purpose of being Gotham City’s nocturnal protector were the Caped Crusader patrolling the streets in the middle of the afternoon, but a new image in glorious 4K has showcased what might be the best look we’ve gotten yet of Pattinson’s impending debut under the cape and cowl, which you can see below.

Everything we’ve seen and heard from The Batman has us getting more and more hyped for a blockbuster that stands every chance in going down in the history books as one of the character’s best live-action outings ever, and the anticipation is being reflected by early box office projections, which has the reboot gunning for a franchise-high opening weekend.

March 4 seems like a lifetime away at this point, but at least we know we’ll be getting inundated with all sorts of teasers, TV spots, promos, and new images over the next four weeks as The Batman enters the final stretch.