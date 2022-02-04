If, like

If, like us, you’ve been obsessively checking your calendars for Mar. 4, when The Batman finally premieres in theaters, you’ll be glad to know that today, we’re officially only a month away from the release date.

Seven long years have passed since DC Films announced plans to work on a solo Batman outing. Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader was originally attached to the project, with Affleck himself set to helm the film as both director and writer. Since then, a lot has changed about this Dark Knight reboot; it’s now been more than five years since Matt Reeves came on board as director, and nearly two years since we saw the first teaser for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role.



Suffice to say, the arrival of this film is long overdue.

But at long last, a mere 30 days separate us from The Batman premiering in theaters across the U.S. Even the film’s marketing campaign has decided to celebrate today’s occasion by sharing a new promo clip, which you can check out below.

Vengeance is only ONE MONTH away. #TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. Get tickets starting February 10. pic.twitter.com/zP4nJeHSTk — The Batman (@TheBatman) February 4, 2022

With each passing day, the hype for Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot of the Dark Knight in cinema increases exponentially. So far, we’ve had the promotional content – comprising trailers, stills, concept art, and even soundtrack scores – to quench our thirst, but these last 30 days will no doubt prove the most difficult for people who’ve been waiting for more than two years.