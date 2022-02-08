We’re officially less than a month away from the premiere of The Batman in theaters, which means that the film’s marketing campaign will continue to deliver snippets and sneak peeks on a regular basis to hype up cinemagoers for this long-anticipated reboot of the Dark Knight franchise on the big screen.

The latest instance of this is an IMAX poster that depicts Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in a number of poses. There’s obviously one illustration of him brooding, because let’s be real, we’re talking about a Bruce Wayne poster here, but two other shots show him using his fists to bring “vengeance” on Gotham criminals.

The design is in keeping with the film’s general tone as presented by trailers and other promotional content, invoking an eerie noir vibe that highlights the difference between Matt Reeves’ Gotham City and all the previous iterations.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman is another point of focus for the poster, with Gordon and several of the film’s villains scattered alongside the edges. Check it out for yourself below.

'The Batman' IMAX Poster Brings The Characters Together 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Ultimately, I think what they’re going with here is a beguiling and subtle callback to the 60s and 70s cinema, which has apparently been a huge source of inspiration for Reeves when coming up with his vision for The Batman. Let’s hope that this aesthetic and tonal choice also sits well with audiences when the film comes out on Mar. 4.