‘The Batman’ producer compares Penguin spinoff to ‘Scarface’

The latest issue of SFX Magazine is the landmark 350th, and the star of the show is, of course, The Batman. The highly anticipated film is days away from its theatrical debut, but Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle aren’t the only characters you’ll want to pay close attention to.

Oswald Cobblepot, or Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, is getting a spinoff of his own, and there are critical parts of The Batman that will serve as building blocks for Oz’s rise to infamy. Hot off the presses, SFX finds The Batman producer comparing the in-development HBO Max series to Brian De Palma’s classic Scarface.

“We’re doing (a spinoff) with (Farrell), seeing Oz rise to power, almost like a Scarface story… It’s exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie. So that you’ll go back to the movie and say, ‘Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this.'”

New batch of 'The Batman' posters spotlight colorful cast 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

The excitement of a standalone story for Oz is palpable, and the idea that his rise to power is something comparable to Scarface only serves to heighten that feeling. The all-timer of a gangster movie was a brutal look at the true cost of overarching power, and we’re excited to see that play out in the DC universe.

You can see The Batman in theaters from March 4 and make sure you pay close attention to the Penguin; it looks like his next move is going to pack a punch (or two).