The Batman Promo Art Channels Classic Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series may be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, but it still remains one of the finest and most popular portrayals of the title hero that fans have ever witnessed across any and all forms of media.

Inspired by Tim Burton’s darker, more Gothic take on the source material, the 85-episode classic holds an important place in the hearts and minds of Bat-fans everywhere. HBO Max will no doubt be planning some sort of celebration to cash in on the big milestone coming in 2022, but Matt Reeves’ The Batman is already getting in on the act.

New promo art from the hotly-anticipated reboot has surfaced online, and it bears a very striking and presumably not coincidental resemblance to Paul Dini and Bruce Timm’s animated favorite, as you can see below.

Eu vi o que você fez aqui Matt Reeves 👁️#TheBatman vai ser sensacional. pic.twitter.com/H4q53YCWc3 — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) November 7, 2021

Things have gotten awfully quiet on The Batman front since DC FanDome ended with a bang by dropping the first full-length trailer, but we can expect that to change shortly given that we’re only four months away from Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl. The footage silenced many of the doubters and naysayers, and there are plenty worse places to draw inspiration from than Batman: The Animated Series.