Tom Hiddleston Becomes The Joker To Robert Pattinson’s Batman In New Fan Art

With the world’s film industry temporarily on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, every studio in Hollywood has spent the past three weeks delaying their biggest titles.

Among them is Warner Bros., who today announced plans to push The Batman far into fall 2021 – October 1st, to be specific, almost four months after it was originally expected.

That’s disappointing, then, particularly when you consider how long it took before Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves came to an agreement over The Batman – itself said to be the first installment of a new-fangled trilogy for Gotham’s Caped Crusader. Nevertheless, Hollywood, like all other industries across the world, have prioritized the safety of their staff and crew above all else, so it’s not at all surprising to hear that The Batman has become the latest production to be affected.

There is, however, a sliver of good Bat-related content to take our minds off things, and that’s this creepy fan art which imagines Tom Hiddleston being cast as the Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

Hi all! Did a fun little edit of Loki’s Endgame poster turned into The Joker! Probably won’t happen, but @twhiddleston would be an interesting Joker. Definitely excited to see him reprise his role as Loki in his own series. Enjoy!

This is by no means the first time that the Avengers star has drawn comparisons to the Clown Prince of Crime. Back when Disney unveiled its first sneak peek at the upcoming Loki series, comic book fans caught a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief locked away in what appeared to be a dark and dinky jail cell, complete with a straightjacket. It’s a scene that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Joker movie, or one involving Gotham’s great villain and his fight against Bats.

The Batman, meanwhile, is now scheduled to take flight on October 1st, 2021 – you know, assuming the UK lockdown doesn’t stretch further into the summer. And even if it does, public safety is the #1 priority right now; everything else is secondary.