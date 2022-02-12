‘The Batman’ scores 2nd-best ticket pre-sales since 2019

With a release due in less than three weeks, advance tickets for The Batman went on sale this Thursday, much to the delight of DC fans everywhere. Though we’re not exactly starving for Batman content these days, as can be seem with how Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are both in The Flash, folks are excited to see how debuting Dark Knight Robert Pattinson fares under the cape and cowl. In fact they’e so excited that The Batman is already performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Box office analyst Charlie Jatinder has revealed that things are looking positive for Matt Reeves’ movie as The Batman has opened to the second-best pre-release ticket sales of the pandemic era. The first is obviously Marvel’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released last December. According to Jatinder, the pre-sales info puts The Batman on course for an opening weekend haul of around $110-140 million.

“[The Batman] has 2nd best presales start post CoVID [sic],” Jatinder wrote. “Per limited data, has sold more than double the tix Eternals did in same time span. Will get more clarity as more data comes in. Expecting $110-140M opening for now, let’s see how things go in coming days.”

#TheBatman has 2nd best presales start post CoVID. Per limited data, has sold more than double the tix #Eternals did in same time span. Will get more clarity as more data comes in. Expecting $110-140M opening for now, let's see how things go in coming days. pic.twitter.com/EiRhuPEoCV — charlie Jatinder (@meJat32) February 11, 2022

Jatinder added in a follow-up tweet that The Batman had brought in circa $8 million in sales over the first couple of days of advance tickets.

With more data coming in, #TheBatman sold roughly $8M in pre-sales as of y'day. This isn't exactly 24 hours as a large chunk of this is from early access screenings, on sale for around 3 days. 2nd biggest start for a solo superhero movie behind #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/dWMDQFhFf8 — charlie Jatinder (@meJat32) February 12, 2022

Just like Spider-Man, Batman has pretty much always been one of the world’s most popular superheroes, so it’s no surprise that his latest solo outing is making such a big impact already. The hype has been high for several years now, as The Batman has faced several COVID-related delays. It seems the hold-ups have only increased the anticipation rather than punctured it, going by these early numbers.

By the sounds of things, The Batman won’t quite match No Way Home‘s mammoth success but it might give the webhead’s blockbuster a run for its money. It’ll be interesting to see how it fares against the Marvel movies that are to come after it too. Doctor Strange 2 could well claim back that second-best presales tickets spot when it arrives in May!

Don’t miss The Batman when it swoops into cinemas on March 4.