The Batman Star Says The Film’s Gotham Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen Before

2022 is set to usher in a new actor to the iconic role of Batman as Robert Pattinson stars in the iconic role for the upcoming film The Batman, though according to a co-star, not only with the actor in the titular role be drastically different, but also the renowned city of Gotham.

In an interview with Indiewire, Westworld and The Batman star Jeffrey Wright spoke of his experience reading the script for the film and experiencing the world that director Matt Reeves has crafted “unlike Gotham’s we’d seen before”.

“It was a Gotham we could touch. The way the Batmobile was described, I understood the aesthetic we were going for was something really palpable. If you squint your eyes in some backstreet of New York, you could see it appear.”

The star praised Reeves’s ability to inject real-world events into the superhero film. The Batman has been receiving high praise all around following test screenings being held last month and by all accounts, this will be the darkest and more graphic film for the hero we’ve seen yet.

Right now there has only been a single trailer shared for the film, however, extra footage was showcased regularly at Cinemacon and rumors have been circulating that a second trailer is imminent.

We’ve still got quite some time before The Batman hits theatres at its scheduled release date of March 2022. In this time it will become much clearer the aesthetic and tone that Reeves has been able to capture with this highly anticipated entry into the superhero genre.